Trade Finance Market 2021-2026: Global Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Trade Finance Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global trade finance market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.
Trade finance includes various financial products and instruments that aid in facilitating international trade and commerce. It is used to cover numerous activities, such as lending, forfaiting, factoring, issuing letters of credit, and export credit and financing. The process of financing involves multiple parties wherein banks and other financial institutions, including importers, exporters and export credit agencies, manage the transactions between the buyer and the seller. Unlike general finance, there is an addition of a third party in trade finance, which eliminates the risk associated with international trade transactions while streamlining the cash flow and mitigating the chances of supply risk.
Global Trade Finance Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the growing digitization of trade financing operations. The integration of advanced technologies with trade finance has led various financial institutions to streamline their trade activities in an effort to improve efficiency and remain competitive in the market that is frequently subjected to structural changes. The adoption of blockchain in the sector has further accelerated the flow of transactions, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Since blockchains comprise necessary information in one digital document, which can be distributed on a network, their utilization has assisted in speeding up the transaction settlement time and offering a transparent communication link between all parties involved. Catalyzed by rapid developments in technology, the utilization of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and the Internet of Things (IoT), in trade finance is also propelling the market growth. Some of the other growth-inducing factors include growing investments in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, improving supply chain capabilities of various manufacturing industries, and the implementation of several favorable government policies pertaining to international trade.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Trade Finance Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the trade finance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Asian Development Bank
Banco Santander SA (NYSE: SAN)
Bank of America Corp.
BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS: BNPQY)
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C)
Crédit Agricole Group (OTCMKTS: CRARY)
Euler Hermes
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)
HSBC Holdings Plc (NYSE: HSBC)
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)
Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG)
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)
Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE: NWG)
Standard Chartered Bank (OTCMKTS: SCBFY)
Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the trade finance market on the basis of finance type, Offering, service provider, end-user and region.
Breakup by Finance Type:
Structured Trade Finance
Supply Chain Finance
Traditional Trade Finance
On the basis of the finance type, the market has been divided into structured trade, supply chain and traditional trade finance.
Breakup by Offering:
Letters of Credit
Bill of Lading
Export Factoring
Insurance
Others
Based on the offering, the market has been categorized into letters of credit, bill of lending, export factoring, insurance and others.
Breakup by Service Provider:
Banks
Trade Finance Houses
On the basis of the service provider, the market has been bifurcated into banks and trade finance houses.
Breakup by End-User:
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Based on the end user, the market has been classified into small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
On the geographical front, the market has been segregated into North America (the United States and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and others), and Middle East and Africa.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/trade-finance-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
