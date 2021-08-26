A Serve for Humanity
Gov. Hochul invited to join National Faith HIV/AIDS Day - A Moment of Prayer at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open on August 29.
From the Brooklyn Bridge to US Open, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project has changed venues, but the spirit of honoring pioneering African Americans continues.
— Don Victor Mooney
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project was launched to honor 400 years of African American History, in commemoration of the first enslaved Africans arriving in Point Comfort, Virginia during 1619.
At their inaugural event in 2019, New York State Troopers, other law enforcement agencies, teachers, principals, clergy, labor leaders and community advocates were honored under the theme, 400 Years: Resilience, Faith, Healing, and Partnership.
H.R. 1242 Resilience Project has invited New York State Governor Kathy Hochul to join National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - A Moment of Prayer in honor of Arthur Ashe on August 29 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, home of the US Open Tennis Championships.
Arthur had founded the Arthur Ashe Foundation for the Defeat of AIDS and also the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health before his death. At that time, President Bill Clinton awarded him with the Presidential medal of freedom for his commendable work. The award honors those players who go out of the way and help people around them in tough times.
The tennis legend won three Grand Slam singles titles, the most of any American player. He made it as the first black player in the American Davis Cup team. Also, Arthur was the only black man to ever win the singles title at Wimbledon, the US Open, and the Australian Open. In the end, Arthur Ashe died in New York City as a result of complications from AIDS. Ashe was an outspoken advocate for the AIDS epidemic before his death.
After taking the oath of office, Governor Kathy Hochul echoed sentiments of humility, much like the Arthur Ashe who we honor. Both are gentle giants for humanity, says Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project.
Women have been affected by HIV since the beginning of the epidemic and face unique challenges in accessing optimal prevention, care and treatment resources. In 2018, women accounted for about 1 in 5 (19%) new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. Women of color, particularly Black women, have been especially hard hit and represent the majority of women living with HIV as well as the majority of new infections among women.
When it comes to Black people dealing with HIV and AIDS, stigmas associated with the virus are the most common barriers to people seeking appropriate care. That creates challenges for people getting tested for HIV, said Don Victor Mooney, the first and only African American to row across the Atlantic Ocean on a fourth attempt from Africa to Brooklyn. His mission was to encourage voluntary HIV testing.
New York State Department of Health is striving to turn the tide against HIV/AIDS through the Faith Communities Project, which is operated under AIDS Institute. It was developed in recognition of the significant role faith communities play in HIV/AIDS prevention and support/care efforts.
The goal of the Faith Communities Project is to advance HIV prevention efforts in communities that are hardest-hit by the HIV epidemic through information sharing, collaboration and partnerships between communities of faith and community-based organizations.
