The Taycan updated: more range, more connectivity, more colours Numerous upgrades to technology and equipment for the new model year

Stuttgart . The Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo will start the new model year in September with extensive changes. Thanks to technological developments, the day-to-day range of the electric sports cars will be improved. Further significant upgrades include the deep integration of Android Auto in the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, as well as the availability of Remote Park Assist for the first time on the Taycan . With this new optional assistance system, the process of parking the car can be controlled via a smartphone, without the driver needing to be at the wheel. With the new Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus options, unusual and personal colour choices can now be realised. For example, the Taycan can now be painted in the ‘90s classic Rubystar or in bright Acid Green.

“The continuous technical development of our vehicles is part of the Porsche DNA. The latest generation of Taycan impresses with seamless smartphone connectivity, which now includes Android Auto,” says Kevin Giek, the Vice President Model Line Taycan since April. “Our all-electric Taycan range is growing and thriving. The new Cross Turismo , which was added to the line-up in the spring, is proving extremely popular with our customers, as has been shown by the excellent number of orders being taken for it.”

Technological enhancements: more range in practice The new Taycan model year will not be homologated separately, so there will not be any new WLTP range values. However, the real-world range of the latest versions will be greater in day-to-day use. Extensive technological developments have been implemented to achieve this increase. In Normal and Range modes, the front electric motor is almost completely decoupled and de-energised in the partial load range in the all-wheel drive models. Furthermore, no drive is transmitted to either axle when the car is coasting or at a standstill. This electric freewheel function reduces drag losses. The motors are switched on again within milliseconds only when the driver requests more power or changes the driving mode.

The thermal management and charging functions have also been further improved. With the Turbo Charging Planner, the high-voltage battery can now be heated to a slightly higher temperature than before. This means that fast charging is possible earlier and at a higher charge level. In addition, the waste heat from the electrical components is used to an even greater extent for battery temperature regulation.

Remote Park Assist: remote control parking With the new Remote Park Assist option, it is possible to remotely control parking manoeuvres via a smartphone when driving into and out of parking spaces without the driver needing to be behind the wheel. Automatic control is possible for both parallel and perpendicular parking spaces and garages. The system automatically detects parking spaces and measures them using the vehicle’s ultrasonic sensors and camera systems. If there is enough space, the driver can start the parking process via the Porsche Connect app and then get out of the vehicle. The driver continuously monitors the parking process by pressing and holding a button on the smartphone’s app interface. The Remote Park Assist function independently takes over steering and control of the forward and reverse movements of the vehicle. If the button is released, the Taycan immediately stops the parking manoeuvre.

Android Auto: now also integrated into the infotainment system The sixth generation of Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been fitted to the Taycan since its introduction. The all-electric sports car has always been a connectivity pioneer, starting with the seamless integrations of Apple Music and Apple Podcasts. Android Auto is now also integrated in the PCM, along with Apple CarPlay support for iPhone. This means that smartphones with the Google Android operating system are now also supported. Selected phone functions and smartphone apps that do not adversely affect driving safety can therefore now be operated via PCM 6.0 or the Google Assistant voice commands.

The Voice Pilot voice assistant now also understands instructions in everyday language even better. The satellite navigation system calculates more quickly, primarily uses the online search for points of interest (POI) and also displays its information more clearly.

The layout and operating system have also been revamped slightly: there are now five menu options instead of three on the left side of the central display and the icons can be arranged individually.

The cult colours make a comeback: even more individual paintwork In the ‘90s, Porsche introduced a number of highly colourful paint finishes to its range. These quickly achieved cult status among fans of the brand and are especially popular today on classics like the 964-generation cars. These eye-catching colours are now making a comeback. As part of the continually developing personalisation strategy of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur, the Taycan is now also available with Paint to Sample and Paint to Sample Plus in addition to 17 standard paint colours. The first option allows painting with 65 additional colours, at present. This includes the Moonlight Blue Metallic, Acid Green, Rubystar, Riviera Blue and Viola Metallic colours that are so characteristic of the brand. Paint to Sample Plus gives customers almost complete freedom in their choice of colour, even permitting them to match their Taycan to their favourite accessory.

Charging on the road: Porsche Charging Service with almost 200,000 charging points The Porsche Charging Service offers access to the worldwide charging points of numerous networks, with central billing being handled by Porsche . There are currently almost 200,000 charging points in more than 20 countries across Europe, including nearly 6,500 50 kW-plus DC charging stations.

A further highlight is Porsche Destination Charging. With this exclusive service, customers can charge their electric or plug-in hybrid Porsche models free of charge at particularly popular destinations. It already offers more than 2,000 AC charging points in over 50 countries at locations such as selected hotels, restaurants, airports, shopping malls, sports clubs and marinas – and further expansion of the network is in full swing.

All charging operations with the Porsche Charging Service are carbon-neutral.

Bestselling Taycan The Taycan has been particularly successful during recent months. With approximately 20,000 vehicles delivered in the first half of 2021 alone, the year-to-date number is only slightly below the total for 2020 as a whole. Sales of the latest member of the model range are therefore on a par with those of the sports car icon, the 911.

Change in management for the Taycan Kevin Giek has been Vice President Model Line Taycan since April 2021. He replaced Stefan Weckbach, who is now responsible for the Cayenne product line. Giek has worked for Porsche AG for more than 18 years and was most recently Head of Procurement for new vehicle projects. In this role, the 42-year-old has been involved with the Taycan project right from the start as part of a 190-strong team. Tasks that his team undertook included the procurement of the equipment for the new factory installations in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. He is continuing a family tradition in his choice of employer. As a young boy, Giek was allowed to accompany his father at the weekend during inspection tours of the test rigs for the Porsche aircraft engines, for which his father was responsible. Giek studied at the University of Design, Engineering and Economics in Pforzheim and is a graduate industrial engineer.

Data determined in accordance with the measurement method required by law. As all new cars offered by Porsche are type-approved in accordance with the WLTP, the NEDC values are therefore derived from the WLTP values.

Further information on the official fuel consumption and official, specific CO₂ emissions of new passenger cars is available in the publication entitled “Guidelines on fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and power consumption of new passenger cars”, which is available free of charge from all sales outlets and from DAT, Hellmuth-Hirth-Strasse 1, D-73760 Ostfildern.

Taycan models (NEDC)

Electrical consumption combined: 28.7-26.2 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km

Taycan Cross Turismo models (NEDC)

Electrical consumption combined: 29.4-28.1 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km

Taycan models (WLTP)

Electrical consumption combined: 26.6-20.4 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km

Electric range: 335-484 km; urban electric range: 382-524 km

Taycan Cross Turismo models (WLTP)

Electrical consumption combined: 26.4-22.4 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km

Electric range: 388-456 km; urban electric range: 438-541 km

8/25/2021