Property Management Software Market Trends, Growth, Industry Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities by 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Property Management Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global property management software market reached a value of US$ 1.51 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Property management software enables owners, managers, and operators to smoothly and automatically perform tasks related to their properties. These advanced systems can improve the control of real estate in the ever-changing market environment. The platform is available for various types of owned properties, including commercial, residential, real estate investment firms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Property management software can be used for marketing, lease management, tenant and resident retention, and portfolio performance. There are two main types of software used to manage properties, including server-based and cloud property management software.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The increasing presence of automated property management solutions has decreased human errors and enabled managers to allocate work assignments efficiently. This improvement has created expansion opportunities in the property management software market significantly. The onset of the pandemic induced by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has stalled the rise of property prices in the past year. This pause has attracted numerous personal and commercial property investors worldwide, which has created a high demand for effective property management software systems. Globally, property managers are gaining much awareness about these systems availability, which is further fuelling speedy development and advancement of property management software systems.
Property Management Software Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the property management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Realpage Inc.
Console Australia Pty Ltd.
Appfolio Inc.
Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)
MRI Software LLC
Yardi Systems Inc.
London Computer Systems Inc.
Corelogic Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the property management software market on the basis of region, component and application.
Breakup by Component:
Software
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Services
System Integration
Training and Support
Consulting
Breakup by Application:
Non-Residential
Retail Spaces
Office Spaces
Hotels
Others
Residential
Multi-Family Housing
Single-Family Housing
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
