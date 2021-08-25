The Boat Builder Hukkelberg order their first systems 100% Electric from EVOY
Hukkelberg Boats incorporate the powerful electric motors from Evoy into brand new Flying Fish models for their customer aquafarmer Eide Fjordbruk AS.
We are excited about these projects as they will be our first two fully electric boats. The E-charge range of electric boats is our response to the market’s demanding electric propulsion”FLORO, NORWAY, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hukkelberg order their first system from EVOY!
— Øyvind Hukkelberg of Hukkelberg Boats
A few weeks ago, Evoy announced the new powerful partnership with Brødrene HUKKELBERG AS to bring new advanced electric boats to commercial markets. Through the partnership between Evoy AS and Brødrene Hukkelberg AS a new offering has been brought to the market. As part of the new E-Charge range, Hukkelberg Boats incorporate the powerful electric motors from Evoy into brand new Flying Fish models ranging from 30 to 50 feet.
The Fish Z-series is about to be launched!
Hukkelberg Boats are now building the first in this series, a Flying Fish 37Z MK3, to which they’ve ordered the Hurricane Force Inboard system from Evoy AS. And they are not stopping with that, this summer the yard placed an order for a second system from Evoy AS for an identical sister ship.
Both boats will go into commercial operations as they get commissioned for Eide Fjordbruk AS in Norway with the primary operational duty to support their Salmon Eye facility.
The E-Charge range of fully electric workboats is special versions of the already established Flying Fish Z-series of heavy-duty workboats. Through careful optimization of hull design, weight and characteristics they’ve been adapted to maximize the performance of the fully electric drivelines. The fully planning deep V aluminum hulls of the Flying Fish Z-series have excellent seakeeping properties and are currently in use for a wide range of applications such as search and rescue, personnel transport, patrol operations, and ROV inspections. Their proven track record and versatile design make them an ideal option for aquaculture companies such as Eide Fjordbruk AS. Both these boats will be 11,2 meters in length and have a maximum beam of 3,3 meters. The spacious superstructures will give crew and passengers a comfortable working environment and ride experience both in terms of visibility, climate, and noise level. The boats will have a seating capacity for the captain and 12 passengers, as well as a large aft deck. They will further be equipped with a second steering position on the aft deck and fully integrated with Evoy control system.
These boats will be outfitted with Evoy’s Hurricane Force Inboard solution integrated with a sterndrive handling the torque available. With 300KW continuous power and 250kWh of battery capacity, it will be well equipped to conduct its operational duties. To charge the batteries the system has a built-in 44KW charger onboard with the option to use DC charging with up to 200KW. Both AC and DC charging options will be made through a CCS2 socket on the boat.
Evoy System and Hukkelberg Boats, a perfect combination for sustainable Aquafarming
The greatest threat to the sustainability of inland fishery resources is environmental degradation. Aquatic pollution, destruction of fish habitats, water abstraction, and impacts on marine biodiversity are topics that need to be addressed.
“It’s a challenge to navigate in the market for boats to our industry with electric propulsion system. Hukkelberg and Evoy combined are in the lead now as we see it and we are very eager to get the boats out on the sea. This is a very important step for us in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint », adds owner and CFO Erlend Eide from Eide Fjordbruk AS.
A two-way street partnership
“We are very excited about these projects as they will be the first two fully electric boats from Hukkelberg Boats. The E-charge range of electric boats is our response to the market’s increasing interest in electric propulsion as more and more restrictions are placed on emissions, carbon footprint, and environmental impact. Evoy is a natural partner for Hukkelberg, as they have developed a complete turnkey system that we can easily integrate into our existing designs.” says Øyvind Hukkelberg of Hukkelberg Boats.
Per Arne Fagervoll Meek, CCO of Evoy complete that “we are very honored for being selected by Hukkelberg Boats and its customer Eide Fjordbruk for this project. They demonstrate their forward-looking aspirations for providing and acquiring the systems for future operations. Enabling great benefits for the crew, passengers as well as the environment where it operates. We are looking forward to progressing these contracts to fully equipped boats equipped with a leading 100% electric propulsion system. Thanks to Hukkelberg and Eide for the trust they show in our products”.
Keep an eye out on the Evoy news section for the customer handover planned this fall!
About Evoy
Evoy was founded in 2018 and is based in Florø, Norway, with an office in Paris. Evoy design, develop, and deliver powerful 100% electric motor systems (outboard and inboard), made in Norway. Evoy’ systems are built for fast and powerful boats between 20 and 50 ft, bringing the superiority of electric leisure and commercial boating into new markets with Evoy’s ground-breaking technology. https://www.evoy.no
About Brødrene Hukkelberg
Originally founded in 1938 the family-owned, and operated shipyard has over the last 3 decades specialized in the design and production of high-speed aluminum workboats for the professional market, sold through Hukkelberg Boats. The third generation of shipbuilders is represented with the brothers Tore, Øystein, and Øyvind Hukkelberg.
The Hukkelberg Boat products are based on the rich history of shipbuilding traditions, craftsmanship, and dedication to quality. Known for their reliability, build quality, and excellent performance, Hukkelberg Boats spanning 8-24 meters are operated worldwide as rescue boats, patrol boats, diving vessels, ROV inspection vessels, personnel shuttles, ambulances, and SAR boats, survey vessels, and general-purpose workboats.
About Eide Fjordbruk AS
The Eide family has a long tradition for food production that dates back to the 17th century. For 50 years we have been part of and contributors to the growth and development of the salmon farming industry. We have always and will continue to have a long-term approach. Our vision is to set the standard for the future of aquaculture. As a family-owned business with a long legacy, it is important for us to operate in a way that will allow the next generation to
