Progressture Solar Renews Pledge To Assist Effort In Combating Climate Change

Cliff Siaw, Co-Founder & CEO of Progressture Solar said that the company will continue to be committed in helping combat climate change. KL City stricken by floodwaters earlier this year

In response to the latest climate report published by United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading solar company Progressture Solar is today renewing its pledge to commit and contribute to the global effort of combating climate change by consistently providing turnkey solutions for solar photovoltaic (PV) system ownership. This comes at the heels of the latest report by the United Nations’ (UN) Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which drew a devastatingly bleak picture of the ongoing environmental fight.

The hotly anticipated report – which is the first installment of four assessments under the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) cycle – highlighted the urgency of the existing situation. In turn, this has prompted the UN Secretary-General António Guterres to call it a “code red for humanity”, as well as assert that the “alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable.”

Among the main observation emphasised in the report is the role that humans played in the accelerated global warming and climate change phenomena. The panel commented that it is “unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, ocean and land.”

Case in point, the report noted that emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities have contributed to approximately 1.1⁰C of warming since 1850 to 1900, and will likely reach or exceed 1.5⁰C of warming on average over the next 20 years. In the worst-case scenario, global temperatures are even expected to exceed 2.0⁰C of warming within this century, “unless deep reductions in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions occur in the coming decades.”

Recognising the urgency of the situation, Progressture Solar believes it is high time for Malaysians – along with other global communities – to respond to IPCC’s call-to-action speedily, if not immediately. In particular, the co-founder of Progressture Solar, Cliff Siaw emphasised the role that business owners have to play, especially those involved in industrialisation.

“While industrialisation has greatly boosted our country’s economy in the past decades, bringing rapid development along with it, we cannot deny that it has also contributed significantly to the carbon footprint of Malaysia. We believe that this situation can be alleviated with the widespread adoption of solar energy to substitute the use of fossil fuel. By tapping into renewable energy and reducing the burning of coal, it is entirely possible for us to significantly reduce Malaysia’s emission of carbon dioxide (CO₂) and to become a low-carbon country,” said Cliff, adding that solar energy is by far the cheapest, fastest, as well as the most effective and scalable form of renewable energy that can be adopted – as compared to other options, such as wind energy and hydropower.

Aside from that, Cliff also agreed with the IPCC report’s comments about how the effects of the temperature hike are already encroaching nearly every region on the planet – whether in the form of warmer climates, rising sea levels, unprecedented floods, or devastating heatwaves and fires. The IPCC had been unflinching in linking the human-caused climate change to the increasing number of extreme weather-related disasters happening around the world. Among some of the calamities worth highlighting include the drought in the western US; heatwaves across Europe and North America; wildfires in Greece, Turkey, and the US; as well as the flood in Henan, China.

Closer to home, a digital simulation run by Malaysia-based research firm, Centre for Governance and Political Studies back in 2019 – based on earlier parameters – has already shown that the global climate change will cause parts of our country to be submerged beneath sea level come 2050. With IPCC’s updated findings in the latest report, circumstances are undoubtedly bound to be far direr.

In line with that, Cliff is convinced that Progressture Solar will have a big part to play in bringing about a renewable energy revolution in Malaysia, alongside other major solar companies. “As an experienced solar engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) as well as investment company, we truly strive to exceed the expectations of our clients through our commitment to deliver the highest quality, safest, and most reliable solar energy system. By providing great service and a positive customer experience, we hope that we can convert our clients into advocates of sustainable green energy,” he said.

Ultimately, Cliff urged all businesses and industry players to be more attentive to their impact on the environment and to meet their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) obligations wherever possible.