Germany E-Commerce Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2021-26

Looking forward, IMARC expects the Germany E-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the next five years.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Germany E-Commerce Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Germany E-commerce market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. E-commerce, or electronic commerce, refers to the selling and purchasing goods and services via the internet. It aids individuals and organizations to get access to payment gateways, internet banking, customer support, online shopping, stock investing, banking facilities, auctions, and ticketing services. With the increasing use of smartphones and growing internet penetration, consumers are becoming more inclined toward e-commerce platforms in Germany.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/germany-e-commerce-market/requestsample E-commerce is an essential part of the German retail framework. The market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for brick-and-mortar stores due to their enhanced convenience and efficient doorstep delivery. Various e-commerce platforms allow consumers to pay through online methods, including PayPal, invoice, credit and debit cards. Besides this, with the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, consumers are using e-commerce platforms to order essential commodities amidst strict social distancing measures and government-mandated lockdowns. Furthermore, the rising number of medium and small enterprises, development of 4G and 5G technology and flourishing start-up culture across the country are some of the other factors expected to impact the market growth in the near future. Looking forward, IMARC expects the Germany E-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 14% during the next five years.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:com, Inc.Ebay Inc.Idealo (Axel Springer SE)Lidl Stiftung & Co. KGOBI GmbH & Co. Deutschland KGOtto GmbH & Co KGTchibo GmbHThomann GmbHZalando SE.Market Segmentation:Breakup by Type:Home AppliancesApparels, Footwear and AccessoriesBooksCosmeticsGroceriesOthersServicesFinancialDigital ContentTravel and LeisureOthersBreakup by Transaction:Business to Business (B2B)Business to Consumer (B2C)Consumer to Consumer (C2C)OthersAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/germany-e-commerce-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.Related Reports by IMARC Group:Aviation IOT Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aviation-iot-market United States Wi-fi Chipset Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-wi-fi-chipset-market Oil and Gas Security Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oil-gas-security-market Event Management Software Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/event-management-software-market 3d Printing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/3d-printing-market Transportation Management System Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/transportation-management-system-market Forensic Technologies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forensic-technologies-market Advanced Carbon Dioxide Co2 Sensors Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advanced-carbon-dioxide-sensors-market About UsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.