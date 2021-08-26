Stay Minty Adds New Luxury Cabin in the Smoky Mountains

An industry leader in home rental destinations for any and all celebration travel has expanded.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Stay Minty announced today that it has added a new luxury cabin in the Smoky Mountains with an indoor pool.

“This new luxury cabin, Blue Suede Views, is located right off the main strip in Pigeon Forge and allows for easy access to the great Smoky Mountains,” said Meredith Garrett, spokesperson for Stay Minty.

Garrett noted that the opulence of this well-appointed luxury cabin can only be surpassed by the breathtaking views from one of six outdoor spaces among four bedrooms and bathrooms. It comes equipped with a private indoor pool and hot tub, a foosball table, arcade games, chef’s kitchen and a large room with a cozy fireplace.

“This property has a spacious floor plan, fully equipped kitchen and plenty of beds for everyone,” Garrett said. “Enjoy six outdoor spaces complete with swings, hammocks, an outdoor hot tub, all with views that’ll leave you breathless.”

The cabin will be professionally cleaned before the guest(s) arrival and prepped to perfection with two pillows and plush towels for every head.

“We invite you to take a plunge in the private indoor swimming pool or let your worries melt away in the private hot tub that has killer sunsets,” Garrett said.

For more information, please visit stayminty.com/listings and https://stayminty.com/blog/.

###

About Stay Minty

Stay Minty is your new go-to home rental destination for any and all celebration travel. If a luxury hotel and the home of your dreams made a lovechild, that’d be us. We’re Stay Minty. Welcome to the party.

Contact Details:

1715B 6th Ave North

Nashville, TN 37208

United States