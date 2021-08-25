The Salvation Army and the Glazer Vision Foundation Launch $100,000 Matching Gift Challenge
As the need for emergency shelter in Hillsborough County continues to grow, the Glazer Vision Foundation joins the fight against homelessness.
This gift will help us to support the growing needs of the most vulnerable population in Hillsborough County.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Major David Swyers
To inspire the Tampa community to support The Salvation Army’s work, the Glazer Vision Foundation is proud to announce a $100,000 matching gift. Now through September, friends and supporters have the opportunity to double their donations by participating in this special fundraising campaign. This gift will finalize the Red Shield Center, a state of the art, emergency shelter for homeless men and women in Hillsborough County. The fully renovated building will be located in the Tampa Heights neighborhood at 1603 N Florida Ave.
“For more than a century, The Salvation Army has been a guiding light for underserved children and families throughout our community,” said Glazer Vision Foundation President Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. “We are proud to support the new Red Shield Center and the continued efforts to provide comprehensive care and critical resources to men, women and children in Hillsborough County.”
The new facility will be a 39,000-square foot, one-stop social services and residential facility, and will be located on a campus-like setting with state-of-the-art amenities, expansive capabilities, and flexible spaces to suit many needs. Currently, the renovation is projected to be complete by Fall 2021. Tony and Lauren Dungy serve as honorary chairs of the capital campaign.
“We are honored to be the recipients of this incredibly generous gift,” said Major David Swyers, Tampa Area Commander. “This gift will help us to support the growing needs of the most vulnerable population in Hillsborough County.”
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps nearly 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter: @Salarmytampa and #DoingTheMostGood
About the Glazer Vision Foundation
For over a decade, the Glazer Vision Foundation has been committed to full-treatment vision correction for underserved children. The foundation honors the legacy of the late Malcolm Glazer, who attributed his first pair of prescription glasses to an enhanced ability to learn and succeed. To date, the foundation has provided more than 100,000 free eye screenings and over 20,000 free pairs of prescription glasses to children throughout Tampa Bay. The Mobile Vision Clinic is the centerpiece of the Glazer Vision Foundation’s commitment to providing these critical eye care services and resources, bringing doctors, nurses and eye care specialists, along with an on-site prescription lens lab and a full selection of eyeglass
frames, to communities and schools throughout the region. Follow @glazervisionfdn on social with #OneShareOnePair and visit GlazerVisionFoundation.org to learn more.
