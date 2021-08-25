OPIN launches low-code app Freeflow to help Drupal website owners easily build beautiful web pages

OPIN's newly unveiled Freeflow logo.

Drupal users can now easily build and customize their web pages with innovative drag and drop page builder experience

Unlike the cookie-cutter, template approach used by many agencies to build websites cheaply, our innovative system of components allows anyone to build customizable web pages easily and affordably.” — Christopher Smith Founder and CEO of OPIN

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- OPIN, an award-winning Drupal web development agency , released today, Freeflow - a Drupal web page builder . Freeflow is a low-code application platform to make building Drupal websites easier - the world’s leading enterprise web content management system.According to research by analyst firm Gartner, more than 50 percent of medium to large enterprises will adopt a low-code application platform (LCAP) as one of their strategic application platforms by 2023, largely due to developer shortages and skill-set challenges.“A low-code approach will help accelerate the digital transformation for most organizations by lowering technical barriers and enabling more teams to innovate without requiring deep programming knowledge,” says Christopher Smith Founder and CEO of OPIN Digital. “Unlike the cookie-cutter, template approach used by many agencies to build websites cheaply, our innovative system of components enables anyone to build fully customizable web pages easily and affordably.”OPIN’s Freeflow is pushing the boundaries of how to build Drupal websites with a low-code, web component builder approach. Instead of using the same theme or page templates as your competitors, Freeflow is a complete web component design system that provides full flexibility in building your website pages. Web developers and designers can now easily build fully customizable and brand-specific pages that can easily be adjusted as your organization digitally evolves.Freeflow gives you the freedom to create, design, manage and develop your web presence exactly the way you want. Freeflow’s drag and drop builder allows you to add or move any element on your web page - no coding required. You simply drag & drop primary elements like page headings, text boxes, images, buttons, call to actions, forms, and even any custom blocks your project may have. The builder also allows you to use advanced features like lightboxes, embedded videos and third-party widgets like Twitter.Since Freeflow is integrated with Drupal, the leading open-source, enterprise-level content management system, you can still build the key system integrations and high-level workflows you require to power your organization to deliver on your value promise to your users. Therefore, you get the best of both worlds - an intuitive web page builder and the flexibility of an enterprise-level web system.Having worked on over 200 enterprise-level projects over the past decade, OPIN has a long history of powering some of the world’s most ambitious digital projects. Just recently, OPIN launched Groundswell - a performance website monitoring tool built into your Drupal environment. OPIN understands the unique challenges of organizations that are always trying to do more with fewer resources.From building websites, intranets and even web apps, Freeflow has already been used to build several industry-leading websites in higher-ed, municipalities, non-profits and even governmental agencies. But it can be easily used by any industry, vertical and even eCommerce-focused organizations.To see Freeflow in action, contact us to register for a demo.Building beautiful, custom, highly scalable and secure websites has never been easier. What do you need to be built today?###Follow @OPIN on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.About OPIN DigitalOPIN Digital is a leading digital agency providing strategic guidance, creative design, and software development powered by Open Innovation - embracing collaboration and openness in a complex world. We design, develop and manage ambitious digital projects, including websites, intranets, applications and marketing technologies.OPIN’s team brings an agile team of experts to every project, employing research-backed, data-driven processes to take your project from vision to reality. Our unique blend of open source technologies, agile development processes and cohesive teams allows us to build unified campaign platforms for our clients.We are passionate about technology and can help you build a world-class marketing technology stack and campaign delivery platform. Our award-winning work is recognized by numerous publications, and OPIN is ranked as one of the fastest-growing agencies in North America.PR Contact Info:ryan.pelicos@opin.ca

The Best Way to Build a Landing Page in Drupal