Ladysmith Man Arrested for Suspected Possession of Child Pornography and Sexual Exploitation of a Child

LADYSMITH, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force today announced that McKenzie Johnson, a former teacher at Ladysmith High School, was arrested in Ladysmith, Wis. on August 24, 2021 for suspected possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

On August 24, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Mr. Johnson’s residence. He was taken into custody at the Ladysmith High School. Mr. Johnson was booked in the Rusk County Jail. Mr. Johnson resigned his position from Ladysmith High School today.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Johnson is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

There are no known local victims at this time. If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call the Ladysmith Police Department at (715) 532-2186.

This investigation is being led by the ICAC Task Force at DOJ and is assisted by Ladysmith Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Sheriff’s Office the Fontana Police Department in California, the Office of School Safety and the Ladysmith School District.