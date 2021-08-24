Submit Release
Secretary Biser Confirmed as DEQ Secretary

Today the North Carolina Senate voted to confirm Governor Roy Cooper’s appointment of Elizabeth S. Biser as Secretary of the Department of Environmental Quality. She is the first woman to be confirmed for the role of DEQ Secretary.

“I am ready to get to work on the issues that matter to the people of North Carolina,” said Secretary Biser.  “I thank Governor Cooper for the opportunity to return to this department as Secretary and I look forward to working with the General Assembly and all of our stakeholders to protect our environment and our economy.”

Governor Cooper announced Secretary Biser’s appointment in late June, citing her strong leadership, experience with the environmental agency, and knowledge of DEQ’s critical work in North Carolina.  She was sworn in on July 1, 2021.

Biser previously served as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs at DEQ’s predecessor agency, the N.C. Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Her private sector experience included serving as the President of Biser Strategies, LLC; Senior Policy Advisor of the Recycling Partnership; Vice President of Policy and Public Affairs of the Recycling Partnership; and the Government Relations & Policy Advisor of Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP.  She holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

