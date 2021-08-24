DelDOT Celebrates Phase II Capital City Trail Completion

This afternoon, DelDOT’s Secretary Nicole Majeski, DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation Director Ray Bivens, Representative Lyndon D. Yearick, City of Dover’s Councilman Andre Boggerty, county and local officials participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the completion of Phase II-Capital City Trail.

“With each completed phase of work the Capital City Trail we move closer to completing what will ultimately be a nearly 15-mile trail around the city of Dover,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Building this interconnectivity gives our residents a safe and convenient alternative to using a vehicle to get around the city and surrounding areas and we are excited for the benefits this will provide to users of all ages.”

“DNREC has enjoyed and looks forward to continuing a great working relationship with DelDOT in developing trails throughout the state that bring more and more people in touch with Delaware’s natural beauty and recreational resources,” said Ray Bivens, Director of the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation. “We cannot endorse strongly enough the expansion of the trail network across the state, thus providing public access to more opportunities for both recreational pursuits and alternative transportation.”

Representative Andria Bennett said, “Delaware’s wide array of pristine multi-use trails have proven to be a great success, allowing residents to experience the beauty of our state while enjoying the great outdoors. With the completion of the Capital City Trail, which runs through the heart of historic Kent County, our community will be connected in a way that benefits locals, visitors, and businesses alike. I’m grateful for DelDOT’s commitment to expanding and improving this important trail, which showcases the vitality of our area while providing people of all backgrounds with an environmentally friendly mode of transportation.”

“I want to thank DelDOT’s efforts to improve the pedestrians and bikers’ safety on the road. Throughout the state, we need to make a conscientious effort to improve the safety of our roads, and this is a step forward in central Kent County,” said Representative Lyndon D. Yearick.

Mayor Tracy Torres said, “I think it’s fantastic to have a trail providing accessibility to the parks and historic attractions in this area as well as the Dover Air Force Base. This provides options for those who desire a healthy lifestyle, it’s a safe way for families to explore the area. I’m very happy this connection will soon include Camden.”

Phase II-Capital City Trail is a new multi-use path along Route 10 from Gateway Shopping Center to South State Street for pedestrians and cyclists. This work included the following: sidewalks, transit improvements, ADA curbs, gutters, paving, fencing, signage, and landscaping. The section of this trail is part of the overall Capital City Trail which connects Downtown Dover, Camden/Wyoming, DAFB Housing, Brecknock Park, Caesar Rodney High School, Schutte Park, Danner Campus, and points between.

The entire length of the trail once complete will be approximately 14.5 miles in length. The remaining section of the trail from South State Street to US 13 is scheduled to be constructed in conjunction with the Camden Bypass Project. The pathway is another example of additional to our low stress multi-model network. The next phase of the trail is scheduled to begin next year from South State Street to a connection point with the Camden Bypass. The state of Delaware has more than 500 miles of pedestrian and bicycle trails.