Job Announcement - Judicial Referee

Salary $119,340.00 Annually

Location Fargo, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 2 - Administration

Job Number 2021-U2-FGO-54-JR

Closing 9/7/2021 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

The Judicial Referee is responsible for conducting and presiding over formal hearings and court cases involving juveniles, child support, small claims, civil traffic, evictions, adult guardianships, stipulated divorces, orders for protection and mental health involuntary commitments. Reviews pleadings, affidavits, case files and law in preparation for hearings. Presides over hearings, issues and writes decisions, findings, conclusions and/or orders ruling on the facts of the case.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3202545/judicial-referee-fargo?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs