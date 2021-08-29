Chasing Tails, a Team of Best-in-class Mobile Veterinarians, Announces Update to Dog Euthanasia Page
Mobile vet service serving Houston, Sugar Land, and College Station Texas, is proud to announce an update to its online information on dog euthanasia.
Saying goodbye to a pet is never easy. We understand the turmoil an owner can go through deciding when and where to euthanize a beloved dog.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chasing Tails, a best-in-class mobile vet service serving Houston, Sugar Land, and College Station at https://chasingtailsvet.com/, is proud to announce a new page update.
— Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM
“Saying goodbye to a pet is never easy. We understand the turmoil an owner can go through deciding when and where to euthanize a beloved dog," explained Dr. Brittany Marvel, DVM. "Our mobile vet service can help ease the stress by providing the dog and family a peaceful transition at home. We offer the service in Sugar Land, Houston, and College Station Texas."
Interested persons can review the updated page on dog euthanasia at https://chasingtailsvet.com/dog-euthanasia/. Putting a dog "to sleep" may be one of the most challenging responsibilities a pet owner experiences. The mobile pet team can provide pet euthanasia services directly at a residence in Houston, Sugar Land, or College Station. Dog owners may require euthanasia for several reasons such as the following: an elderly pet is in pain, or a younger pet could be suffering from an incurable disease. The veterinarian team can arrive at a residence, examine a pet, and help discuss the best options. Pet owners in Houston searching for other services can review more general information on the veterinarian page at https://chasingtailsvet.com/houston/.
PET OWNERS EXPERIENCE A PEACEFUL FAREWELL WITH COMPASSIONATE DOG EUTHANASIA CARE
Here is the background on this release. There could be few options when considering end-of-life services for a dog. Many animal shelters can offer dog euthanasia if an owner is willing to allow a vet technician to be the last person a beloved dog sees before passing. Vet clinics may let an owner in the room, but the strange smells and noises could create a stressful moment. The best dog euthanasia option may include a mobile pet team ready to make a house call. If a family recognizes the time has come to euthanize a dog or cat, a compassionate vet can help provide a peaceful farewell in the comfort of a familiar residence.
ABOUT CHASING TAILS MOBILE VETERINARY SERVICE
Chasing Tails (https://chasingtailsvet.com/) is a top-rated mobile vet service operating in College Station, Houston, and Sugar Land, Texas. Let the "vet near me" become the veterinarian who makes house calls. The company's vets make "house calls" by coming to the client's house to service a dog or cat in the comfort and security of their own home. The mobile vet clinic now services College Station, Bryan, and Sugar Land, Texas. Northeast Sugar Land neighborhoods include Sugar Land Heights and River Oaks. The company aims to be the best vet in Sugar Land and College Station, one pet at a time, one dog at a time, one cat at a time, one house call at a time. The company also offers safe and kind pet euthanasia services. Contact Chasing Tails today to explore how a mobile veterinarian service might be the best veterinarian for a dog or cat.
