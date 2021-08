Leftover Fall 2021 WMA Permits Available August 25 on First Come, First Serve Basis

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing that leftover permits for fall Wildlife Management Area (WMA) hunts will be available on a first come, first serve basis beginning at 8 a.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Permits can be purchased online on the TWRA website, on the TWRA App., or at any TWRA license agent.

Hunt

Code Location Device Type Dates Total Available

8 Catoosa-Genesis Muzzleloader Nov. 18-20 158

1 antlered deer

12 Cheatham Gun Nov 29.-Dec. 5 100

1 antlered/ antlerless deer

35 Oak Ridge

Archery Zone Archery Nov. 6-7 95

3 antlerless deer; 1 bearded turkey

37 Oak Ridge

Archery Zone Archery Nov. 13-14 183

3 antlerless deer; 1 bearded turkey

39 Oak Ridge

Archery Zone Archery Dec. 11-12 228

3 antlerless deer; 1 bearded turkey

---TWRA---