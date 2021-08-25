Advanced Data Systems RCM and Medical Billing Services Consolidates and Streamlines People, Processes, and Technology

as Hiring and Maintaining In-House Personnel has become too Complicated and Expensive for its Clients

Our team of experienced billers, EDI specialists, and analysts support our clients in economizing their processes and minimizing their infrastructure.” — David Barzillai, President

Paramus NJ, August 24, 2021 – Advanced Data Systems RCM (ADS RCM), a forward-thinking company, elevates its clients to the next level by empowering them to operate more profitably and efficiently with:

• high-end technology that includes a built-in, sophisticated, exceptions-based Rules Engine covering an array of revenue cycle and billing processes, and

• our team of approximately 300 billers and EDI experts who quickly step in to ease clients’ in-house staffing issues and associated expenses

Clients are enabled to focus more on providing quality healthcare services and less on administrative tasks and routines.

Claims for clients are maximized, generally resulting in a 10% - 20% revenue increase. And with clients’ infrastructure costs reduced, the increase in claims revenue is greatly amplified. A nearly 100% success rate on first attempt HCFA, UB, workers compensation, no-fault claims is supported through our triple claim scrubbing capability.

Clients enjoy on-demand, transparent access to all of their data, enabling them to see everything in real-time. They can compile their own financial and operational reports, analytics, KPIs, and dashboards at any time - to the extent they want - in addition to those our MedicsRCM service routinely generates for and reviews with clients.

David Barzillai, President of ADS RCM, said, “Our clients depend on us to derive the most revenue possible from their insurance payers. And, clients use our tools to essentially ensure every patient balance is captured. Our multi-specialty team of highly experienced MedicsRCM billers, EDI specialists, and analytics professionals are ‘in the wings’ supporting our clients, economizing their processes, and minimizing their infrastructure. It’s gratifying to see our clients capture maximized revenue while operating efficiently with a streamlined workflow.”

Clients can use the highly comprehensive MedicsCloud EHR, or their existing EHRs interfaced with MedicsRCM, or no EHR with our electronic superbill.

MedicsRCM provides mobility and engagement tools and options for clients, including:

• a self-serve 24x7 portal that accommodates online patient payments and scheduling

• telemedicine with easily invoked sessions

• interactive texting of appointments and balance due reminders with patients using their devices to confirm and pay

• a kiosk for expedited in-office arrivals

• reception area scanning of drivers’ licenses and insurance ID cards

An insurance discovery option accurately identifies coverage when insurance information is missing or incomplete.

MedicsRCM uses the MedicsCloud Suite of financial/operational management and electronic health records. If an in-house solution is preferred, the entire Suite or either of its segments is available on our cloud.

Contact ADS RCM at 844-599-6881 or email rcminfo@adsc.com for more information on our MedicsRCM services and how we can help you attain your revenue and resources objectives.

About ADS RCM: With a provenance since 1977, ADS RCM is a leader in intelligent, transparent, interoperable healthcare revenue cycle management and billing services, enabling clients to derive maximum revenue from insurance payers and patients while empowering them to operate at peak efficiency on infrastructure and staffing. Our clients include medical groups and enterprise networks of every specialty, including anesthesiology, behavioral health/substance use disorders, laboratories, and radiology. We support an array of comprehensive capabilities and options such as mobility, telemedicine, portals, kiosks, and appointments/balance due reminder texting. Our insurance discovery option accurately identifies coverage when insurance information is incomplete or missing. We use the MedicsCloud Suite, which is available if an in-house, cloud-based solution is preferred.

