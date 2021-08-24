Court Adopts Out-of-State Attorney Remote Practice Rule

The Ohio Supreme Court adopted an amendment that will allow a lawyer admitted to practice in another state to provide legal services remotely from Ohio.

The amendment will go into effect Sept. 1.

The changes were made to the Ohio Rules of Professional Conduct and the Rules for the Government of the Bar of Ohio.

The changes recognize that due to technology and the ability to work remotely, an attorney can practice the law of his or her own state from anywhere.

The Court approved the amendment on the condition that the lawyer does not do any of the following:

Solicit or accept clients for representation within this jurisdiction or appear before Ohio tribunals, except as otherwise authorized by rule or law

State, imply, or hold himself or herself as an Ohio lawyer or as being admitted to practice law in Ohio.

A lawyer practicing remotely in Ohio must continue to comply with the rules of the lawyer’s home jurisdiction regarding client trust accounts, and any client property consisting of funds should be handled as if the lawyer were in his or her home jurisdiction.