Free Foundation Repair Inspections Being Provided by Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts
Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts encouraging residents to take care of foundation inspections before the fall season in Michigan.ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big things are happening at Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts, starting with the company's willingness to set the bar high for having the most competitive prices of foundation repair cost in the mitten state. It's a general consensus among the staff at this incredible company that great workmanship doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg.
One incredible aspect that the company has to offer is zero-fee inspections. If a customer has a suspicion that their foundation isn't performing as it should, the company will send a panel of competent contractors out to the scene to fully inspect the area for free. It's important to mention that not only is the inspection cost exempt, but there is no obligation to purchase services, either.
Here's what CEO Andy Beery had to say, "I believe that having a strong foundation beneath a home or business is crucial to protecting the structure from damages and keeping people and their contents safe. It should never come down to cost as to whether a homeowner obtains vital foundation repair work. That's why my prices are always low, and inspections are free of charge."
Since 1997, the company has been following the example that owner Andy Beery has set. Not only is Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts a budget-friendly business they are also insanely good at what they do. House foundation repair doesn't have to be a hassle, according to the company.
John White, a local contractor who partners with Mr. Beery, had this to say, "I enjoy working with Andy's company because the atmosphere is positive. Andy is a guy who gets the job done no matter how tough it is. He's proven over and over again that his customers are his top priority."
In 2001, the company took on a significant foundation repair project of a commercial property that other contractors dismissed. By all accounts, the foundation seemed too far gone for repairs, and the owner was looking at demolition. Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts swooped in and saved the day using industry-leading equipment and common sense. It also should be noted that they worked out a deal with the owner on a price for services that would be considered charitable.
After an inspection is completed, the contractor will give the property owner a detailed rundown of findings followed by a rock-solid repair plan. It's up to the home or business owner to pursue going forth with the repair plan, and most do because of the company's five-star reputation.
Some of the services that Andy and his crew offer include crack and leak repair using polyurethane injection, basement waterproofing, French drain installation, and house leveling. Both concrete slab and pier & beam foundations are specialties of the company.
"I had my home's foundation inspected by Ann arbor Foundation Repair Experts last summer, and they discovered things that the naked, untrained eye would never see. My home was on the brink of collapse due to my foundation being severely uneven. Andy and his guys quickly fixed the problem through slab jacking. I am forever grateful to this amazing company and highly recommend their services", said Pete Jamison, a satisfied customer.
Basement foundation repair in Ann Arbor is a standard service that the team provides, especially after the brutal winter months have passed. Many times, homeowners will discover leaks in their basements or crawl spaces and not know how they got there. After a meticulous inspection, it is often determined that the concrete has cracked and requires imminent repair.
During any foundation repair service, customers can expect the company to always be on time, polite, and have a listening ear. Often, a home or business owner will need to file an insurance claim for foundation repair services, and the company is able to help them with that process.
One of the tenets that the company strictly stands by is transparency. A home or business owner deserves to know exactly what is happening to their property, and Andy and his team make sure that they do. All customers can expect to see a play-by-play plan of how the damages occurred, how the contractors found them, and what needs to be done to fix them.
Costs and the time it'll take to complete the job are also openly discussed. It's definitely a wise decision to choose Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts for all foundation-related services.
Who are Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts?
Andy Beery founded his foundation repair company located in Ann Arbor, MI in 1997. Over the years, he has maintained a stellar reputation for outstanding services among his local community. His company offers a variety of foundation repair services like waterproofing, slab jacking, crack and leak repair, and free inspections. Each service that is offered is available to both residential and commercial property owners. All customers can have peace of mind knowing that the company is fully licensed and insured and follows all state and local foundation repair laws. Each contractor on Andy's team has been thoroughly vetted for experience and reliability. It's a fact that when the company shows up at a job site, they won't leave until the work is done in total.
Learning more about Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts is easy. Simply visit the company website or call the staff at (734) 838-5559. Potential customers might find browsing the company's blog to be helpful, too, as it speaks about foundation repair services in great detail.
Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts
Ann Arbor Foundation Repair Experts
+1 734-838-5559
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter