Coherent Optical Equipment Market to Garner $37.18 Billion by 2026- Industry Sees Promising Growth in Coming Years

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Increase insignificance of high-speed bandwidth, technological advancement across the world, and growing Internet penetration have boosted the growth of the global coherent optical equipment market. However, high initial investment hampers the market growth. On the contrary, expansion in rural areas is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. According to the report, the global coherent optical equipment industry was pegged at $18.64 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $37.18 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019 to 2026.Explore Report Description- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coherent-optical-equipment-market The wavelength-division multiplexer (WDM) segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global coherent optical equipment market, owing to high adoption of WDM among network carriers and service providers across the globe. However, the optical switches segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of the mechanical switch and MEMS switch in an optical network among the telecom and networking industry.The data center segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, due to advancements in networking technologies that supported the evolution of IoT devices. However, the networking segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the global coherent optical equipment market. This is pertaining to the advancements in networking technologies that supported the evolution of IoT devices.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5986 The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounted for around two-fifths of the market, due to rapid shift to next-generation technologies and networks. However, the global coherent optical equipment market across the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for the Internet in developing countries, such as India, China, and Taiwan, rising industrialization, and increasing awareness associated with the benefits of the technology in the region.Major market players• Cisco Systems Inc.• Ciena Corporation• Fujitsu Limited• ECI Telecom Ltd• Infinera Corporation• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.• Nokia Corporation• NEC Corporation• ZTE Corporation• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson