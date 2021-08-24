Submit Release
BuySafe Expands Norton Shopping Guarantee to Strengthen Consumer Confidence Online

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BuySafe announced today the expansion of the Norton Shopping Guarantee by NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, to bring industry-leading online shopping protection services to consumers.

BuySafe works with Norton to power the Norton Shopping Guarantee, verifying online merchants and providing shoppers added purchase protection. As part of the expanded offering, Norton Shopping Guarantee users are now eligible to receive a special offer on Norton 360 and Norton 360 with LifeLock plans, providing additional layers of protection for devices, online privacy and identity.

"The global pandemic further highlights the critical services ecommerce merchants provide, and in today’s retail landscape, independent merchants have to stay competitive," says Eric Thorson, General Manager of BuySafe. "The Norton Shopping Guarantee enables ecommerce businesses to provide the purchase protection consumers have come to expect while helping them stay safe online.”

Norton Shopping Guarantee powered by BuySafe helps ecommerce stores build trust and confidence on their site by placing trustmarks at key conversion points and providing added purchase protection to shoppers for 30 days after they make a purchase. Shopper benefits include:
• $10,000 Identity Theft Protection1
• $1,000 Purchase Guarantee
• $100 Lowest Price Guarantee

To learn more about the special offer for Norton Shopping Guarantee users, please visit: https://norton.buysafe.com/special-offer/.

About BuySafe
BuySafe provides online shopping guarantees to help independent ecommerce merchants build reputation, trust, and confidence with their shoppers. For more information, visit www.buysafe.com.

1 Benefit includes access to an identity restoration service, and reimbursement of expenses up to $10,000 for costs like attorney fees and disputing fraudulent charges for stolen identity events occurring during the 30 days of coverage.
Not all benefits available from all merchants and may vary based on your country of residence. No one can prevent all cybercrime or all identity theft.

