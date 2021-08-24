Women’s Equality Celebration Aug. 28 at Sang Run State Park

August 24, 2021

Rededication of Restored 1872 Election House Part of Community Event

The Sang Run Election House, seen here in the 1930s, is being rededicated following a complete restoration as part of Women’s Equality Day 2021.

The Maryland Park Service joins with Garrett County organizations on Aug. 28 to host a Women’s Equality Day Celebration including a historic march reenactment and event at Sang Run State Park from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. This event commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the right to vote in 1920.

The event will start with a community march to the historic Friends Store, located within the park, and will include several family-friendly activities including face painting and light snacks. From 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. the American Association of University Women will offer historical interpretations of the lives of historical women, featuring monologues celebrating their accomplishments and unique contributions to our country.

At 1:30 p.m., participants will reenact the historic Women’s March of 1914, complete with a rededication of the newly-restored Sang Run Election House, which was constructed in 1872 and is the oldest standing election house in Maryland. The Election House restoration project, completed in 2020, received a Maryland Historic Partnership Preservation Award for Outstanding Stewardship by a Government Agency.

Other sponsors of the Women’s Equality Celebration include the Civic Club of Oakland, the Garrett County Commission on Women, the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club, and the Youghiogheny Glades Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.