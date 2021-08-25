MINTIE LLC, LOG6 SOLUTIONS LLC Join Forces to Distribute Lineup of VIRUSKILLER™ Indoor Air Decontamination Products
Indoor Air Quality Takes Center Stage for Companies' Infection Prevention in Continued Battle Against COVID-19 & Delta Variant
Our collaboration with LOG6 SOLUTIONS will provide a variety of industries with a series of air decontamination products that continue to set the bar high in terms of virus protection.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MINTIE LLC, an Alliance Environmental Group Company, has announced a channel partnership agreement with fellow Los Angeles-based LOG6 SOLUTIONS LLC, a leading indoor air safety provider, to distribute the complete lineup of Radic8 VIRUSKILLER™ air decontamination products throughout North America.
— James M. Mintie, MINTIE LLC EVP
MINTIE is offering the VIRUSKILLER products through either purchase or its new rental program, with optional “wrapped” units now available with company logos, artwork, and branding for unobtrusive placement in offices, facilities, and workspaces. The VIRUSKILLER lineup provides air purification from the desktop to large areas up to 1,776 square feet. Each VIRUSKILLER unit has been proven and tested to:
• Control airflow to optimize decontamination in the breathing space
• Deactivate viruses and bacteria with unequalled efficiency
• Effectively neutralize noxious gases and larger particles such as dust, dander, and other allergens.
Developed to meet the 2003 SAR-CoV epidemic head-on, VIRUSKILLER is the most awarded clean air technology in the world. The three-stage filtration system and patented UV-C Reactor Chamber filters out “dirty air”, neutralizes “toxic air” and decontaminates “sick air.” In a single air pass, it removes particulates, dust, pollen, VOC’s, gases, fumes, viruses, bacteria, mold, and fungi up to 99.9999 percent.
“Our collaboration with fellow Los Angeles-based LOG6 SOLUTIONS will provide a variety of industries with a series of air decontamination products that continue to set the bar high in terms of virus protection,” said James M. Mintie, MINTIE LLC executive vice president. “We learned that during the COVID pandemic these products have become an effective best business practices strategy and even more so now as companies return to in-person work and the focus has turned to air purification versus surface disinfection.”
“We are excited to partner with MINTIE LLC to combat the indoor air crisis. MINTIE has proven themselves leaders in infection prevention and indoor air quality services, and they share our commitment to improving health and safety at the workplace. Indoor air quality will be a top priority long after the pandemic,” said Gregg Goodwin, president of LOG6 SOLUTIONS LLC. “Business leaders know it is their duty of care to provide a safe work environment, and this means providing the safest indoor air quality possible. With 99.9999% efficacy in a single air pass, VIRUSKILLER is the best product line on the market to deliver that and the most awarded clean air technology in the world.”
According to Goodwin, VIRUSKILLER products have been utilized during the coronavirus pandemic in a variety of industries, including higher education, medical, dentistry, hospitality, veterinarian, and the Hollywood entertainment industry.
"Working with top talent and brands in 2021, indoor air safety has been paramount and there is nothing on the market like VIRUSKILLER. Having VIRUSKILLER units during filming has meant having real-time protection,” said Greg McCollum, owner of GGM Productions, an entertainment production company in La Canada-Flintridge. “Our cast and crew step onto set and know they are protected. LOG6 SOLUTIONS has provided us with the confidence and peace of mind to get back to work safely.”
The VIRUSKILLER lineup includes:
• Hextio — the personal, portable clean air companion that neutralizes pathogens in an individual’s breath space.
• VK 401 — the ideal clean air solution for small commercial spaces, neutralizing pathogens in large areas of up 645 square feet.
• VK 103 — the clean air solution for large communal areas and open plan indoor spaces up to 1,076 square feet.
• VK 102 — Best in class air technology for acute environments, neutralizing pathogens in large areas up to 1,776 feet.
• VK Medi — Designed for the most critical environments requiring maximum room air exchanges, where keeping rooms clean and decontamination is vital. Neutralizes pathogens in large areas up to 1,776 square feet.
Media image gallery is here — https://bit.ly/37PG4JI
About LOG6 SOLUTIONS LLC
LOG6 SOLUTIONS LLC is a Los Angeles-based company dedicated to improving safety in indoor spaces and protecting workplace environments. For more information, visit www.log6solutions.com.
About MINTIE LLC
Founded in 1940, MINTIE LLC provides indoor air quality management, preventative maintenance solutions and portable containment products for airborne particulates, infection control, and bio-security. MINTIE is an Alliance Environmental Group Company. Visit www.mintie.com.
Kim Merrill
Merrill Marketing/Communications
+1 619-857-2782
email us here