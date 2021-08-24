AAAED Announces the Federal Agency Keynote Speakers for its 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony
Four Federal Civil Rights Agencies will be Represented at the Annual Conference of Equal Opportunity, Diversity and Affirmative Action Professionals
We are delighted to have such outstanding icons of social justice, diversity and equal opportunity to address our membership and supporters.”WASHINGTON, WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Association for Access, Equity and Diversity (AAAED), an organization of equal opportunity, diversity and affirmative action professionals, announced that four Federal civil rights agencies will be represented among the keynote speakers of its 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony. The Office for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education; the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) and the Office of Disability Employment Policy (ODEP), U.S. Department of Labor, will be represented at the conference. Themed “Reflect, Reset and Move Towards Justice, Equity and Inclusive Excellence,” the conference will be held virtually on October 7 – 15, 2021. The program is open to the press. “We are delighted to have such outstanding icons of social justice, diversity and equal opportunity to address our membership and supporters,” said Dr. Richard Anthony Baker, president of AAAED.
The four Federal agency keynote speakers are Suzanne B. Goldberg, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, Office for Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education (OCR); Jocelyn Samuels, Vice Chair, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC); Jenny R. Yang, Director, Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, U.S. Department of Labor (OFCCP); and Taryn Mackenzie Williams, Assistant Secretary, Office of Disability Employment Programs, U.S. Department of Labor (ODEP).
Suzanne B. Goldberg, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Strategic Operations and Outreach, has served since day one of the Biden-Harris administration. Goldberg brings to the Department of Education extensive experience in civil rights leadership, with special expertise in gender and sexuality law, along with many years of experience as a university administrator and a faculty member at Columbia Law School.
Jocelyn Samuels was designated by President Biden as Vice Chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) on January 20, 2021. She joined the EEOC as a Commissioner on October 14, 2020, and on July 14, 2021, was confirmed for a second term ending in 2026. Immediately prior to joining the Commission, Vice Chair Samuels served as the Executive Director and Roberta A. Conroy Scholar of Law at the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, focusing on legal and social science research on issues related to sexual and gender minorities.
Jenny R. Yang joined the OFCCP as its Director on January 20, 2021. In the Obama-Biden Administration, from 2013-2018, she served as Chair, Vice-Chair, and Commissioner of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), after unanimous Senate confirmation. She led efforts to tackle systemic discrimination, including enhancing the EEOC’s annual data collection to include employer reporting of pay data and initiated the Select Task Force on the Study of Harassment in the Workplace. She led comprehensive investments in agency-wide technology, launching new digital systems to expand access to the public.
Taryn Mackenzie Williams has been appointed Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy. Nominated by President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Williams assumed leadership of the Office of Disability Employment Policy on August 18. Williams most recently served as the managing director for the Center for American Progress' Poverty to Prosperity Program, which promotes public policies reflecting a broad range of anti-poverty strategies. Assistant Secretary Williams will announce the recent alliance agreement signed by ODEP and AAAED.
The AAAED 47th National Conference and Awards Ceremony is open to the press. For more information or to register for the Conference, go to: https://www.aaaed.org/aaaed/Conference_Agenda1.asp.
There is no charge for news media, but they are asked to register at https://web.cvent.com/event/b3824076-d018-4321-81ee-a0acb1498131/summary
Founded in 1974 as the American Association for Affirmative Action (AAAA), AAAED is a national not-for-profit association of professionals working in the areas of equal opportunity, compliance and diversity. AAAED has 47 years of leadership in providing professional training to members, enabling them to be more successful and productive in their careers. It also promotes understanding and advocacy of affirmative action and other equal opportunity laws to enhance the tenets of access, inclusion and equality in employment, economic and educational opportunities. AAAED is the longest-serving organization for the Equal Opportunity Profession. Its tagline is “Advocate. Educate. Activate.”
