Le’Host Hair & Wigs Disrupts Hair Care Industry Never losing site of mission of paying it forward to the community

FERNDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Le’Host Hair and Wigs headquartered just outside of Detroit in Ferndale, Michigan has released their revolutionary wig care product line into 300 Walmart stores across 21 states and on Walmart.com. What is so amazing about that statement all happened in a year with one of the greatest pandemics. At the same time, owners and husband-and-wife entrepreneur team, Henry, and Haith Johnson were in discussions to close their doors. Then news came that Meijer Stores would also be carrying the products at some of their stores in SE Michigan.

“We are delighted to serve the masses by making our products available for public consumption and are thrilled Walmart and Meijer are the perfect partners to provide their trusted brand name and platform to do so,” said Henry Johnson. “Products have been flying off the shelves. We are confident that we are providing the right solutions currently for our customers. It is a blessing that we didn’t need to close our doors and can instead put people to work.”

The Johnsons have been in the beauty industry for over 30 years, specializing in natural hair, hair replacements, custom-made wigs, designer wigs and weaves and several product creations they were using to service their existing clients. What they saw lacking in the marketplace, and on the shelves for easy consumer consumption were products for the care of natural hair, weaves, and wig units.

The other side of Le’Host Hair and Wigs is a mission of paying it forward by giving back to the community. Henry, and Haith Johnson started “Love That Works,” a non-profit organization, 20 years ago to help restore hope and healing to young girls who have been abandoned, abused, and forced into sex trafficking. “Our focused mission is to instill a greater self-value system that will empower, inspire, and motivate youths to fulfill their maximum potential and capabilities,” explains Haith Johnson. “We provide instructional training and uplifting lessons to empower them to become tomorrow leaders and inspiring entrepreneurs.”

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1-7 pm at The Meridian in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Le’Host Hair and Wigs along with their non-profit, “Love That Works will host “The Beautiful Give Back,” a health, beauty, and wellness fundraiser event to kick off their program “Stepping into Purpose” an entrepreneurship program. This year’s theme is increasing awareness and mending hearts one bag at a time. The goal is to raise $100,000, and part of those proceeds will ensure that 500 beauty/hygiene bags to the survivors, residents, and participants in the entrepreneurial program.

The event will feature vendor shopping tables, entertainment, food throughout the day and a fashion show that will begin at 3pm. Sponsorships and Vendor opportunities are still available at: https://benefits.lehosthair.com/beautiful-give-back/

Le’Host Hair and Wigs along with their non-profit, “Love That Works,” have partnered with various youth homes in metro Detroit to facilitate programs. Partners are excited and ready to bring in the entrepreneurial program that will get results and life change effects. This program will serve low-income and underprivileged youth at Vista Maria with diverse make-up, with approximately 60% African American, 20% white, 10% Hispanic or Latino, and 10% other. With “Love That Works,” mission in mind, the Johnsons are looking to raise funds via "The Beautiful Give Back" event.

Le’Host Hair and Wigs prides itself on integrity and high standards of service specializing in natural hair, hair replacements including custom-made wigs, designer wigs and weaves. Over the years they have had the privilege servicing high profile celebrities working on film productions, television shows, music videos, award shows and events. Owners Henry and Haith Johnson have been in the beauty industry for over 30 years providing cutting edge service to clients, and philanthropic organizations for people who need their services. Additionally, services include products and styling for weave clients, natural hair, and those that have special needs, such as alopecia or hair loss.

