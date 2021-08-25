Orolia Defense & Security Adds New Simulator to BroadSim Product Line
BroadSim Solo Brings Advanced GNSS Scenario Creation to Every Engineer’s Desk
This gives our customers the opportunity to place more simulators in the hands of engineers and scientists without sacrificing capabilities.”ROCHESTER, N.Y., UNITED STATES, August 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia Defense & Security, the leader in M-Code solutions for Resilient PNT, has released the latest addition to its GNSS simulator family, BroadSim Solo, today at the Institute of Navigation’s Joint Navigation Conference being held in Covington, Ky. The Solo joins the BroadSim line of Skydel-powered GNSS simulators, which includes models suited for Hardware-In-The-Loop and Multi-Element Antenna/CRPA testing.
• See the BroadSim Solo Demo LIVE at #JNC2021: BroadSim Solo will be demonstrated in the JNC Exhibit Hall at Orolia Defense & Security booth No. 117 today through Aug. 26.
BroadSim Solo shares the same Skydel Simulation Engine that runs on a standard BroadSim, BroadSim Anechoic and BroadSim Wavefront. It supports advanced scenario creation features and the benefits provided by a software-defined architecture such as high-dynamics, 1000Hz iteration update rate and ultra-low latency of 5ms. Nearly all civilian GNSS signals can be generated through its single RF output (one frequency band at a time), along with GPS AES M-Code, jamming or spoofing signals.
BroadSim Solo’s compact form factor is designed to do away with bulk, fitting nicely at a typical desk or workstation without taking it over. But it’s more than just convenience – the Solo addresses the permanent challenge that engineers face with laboratory capacity and availability.
“Creating complex test scenarios can be a tedious process, especially when emulating challenging environments,” said Tim Erbes, director of engineering for Orolia Defense & Security. “Having the ability to create scripts at your desk significantly frees up lab time and space for running these important simulations. Also, scenario creation is no longer limited to one person fixed to one system. Imagine a team of engineers, each with a BroadSim Solo, simultaneously building tests. Having a whole fleet of BroadSim Solos? It’s game-changing.”
BroadSim Solo with the Skydel Simulation Engine offers an intuitive user interface, comprehensive API (supporting Python, C++ and C#), automation tools and custom plug-ins that will speed up development cycles, increase performance and ultimately drive innovation. What’s even better is the BroadSim Solo’s remarkably affordable price point.
“In an effort to enhance the customer experience and expand the reach of advanced GNSS simulators, we wanted to offer an affordable solution with all of the same core features as our most advanced BroadSim systems,” said Tyler Hohman, director of products for Orolia Defense & Security. “This gives our customers the opportunity to place more simulators in the hands of engineers and scientists without sacrificing capabilities. Our hope is that customers will find value in having a simulation ecosystem that is scalable based on their requirements.”
Harness the power of BroadSim Solo’s efficiency and affordability. For more information, visit www.oroliads.com/broadsim-solo.
About Orolia Defense & Security
Orolia Defense & Security provides Resilient PNT solutions and custom engineering services to U.S. Government agencies, defense organizations and their contractors. Orolia Defense & Security is authorized to work on the full spectrum of U.S. Government classified and unclassified projects, in addition to supporting strategic partnerships for key defense PNT technologies. www.OroliaDS.com
Orolia Defense & Security operates as a proxy-regulated company and wholly-owned subsidiary of Orolia.
