Precautionary water quality swimming advisory lifted for sound-side area in Swansboro

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming along the waterfront in Swansboro between the White Oak River Bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway beacon #49.

The advisory, caused by a sewer line breach which resulted in an untreated wastewater discharge into Ward Creek, was posted on Aug. 12. The advisory against swimming, sking or otherwise coming into contact with the water has been lifted. Subsequent water testing at this site shows bacteria levels are below state and federal recreational water quality standards set for swimming and water play.

State recreational water quality officials issued the advisory because untreated wastewater can cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.