Attorney General Moody Promotes Virtual 2021 Human Trafficking Summit During Statewide and Nationwide Meetings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is encouraging people across the country to attend the upcoming virtual 2021 Human Trafficking Summit. Attorney General Moody is promoting the summit today in a statewide and a nationwide meeting. At 1:00 p.m. EDT, Attorney General Moody will convene the quarterly meeting of the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking. Following the meeting, the Attorney General will moderate a panel for a National Association of Attorneys General conference focused on combating human trafficking.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Today, I will meet with attorneys general from across the nation, and separately the members of my Statewide Council on Human Trafficking, to discuss current trends in human trafficking and how we can work together to combat this abhorrent crime. That is what our upcoming summit is all about—continuing to coordinate across agencies, industries and state lines to stop trafficking and rescue survivors.

“Human trafficking will not be eliminated if we all work as individual units—we must unite in Florida and throughout our great country. By joining forces, we can stop trafficking and rescue survivors—that’s the goal of the Human Trafficking Summit and I encourage all stakeholders in Florida and nationwide to attend.”

Today’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking meeting is the last quarterly meeting before the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit launches virtually in October. In addition to committee and direct service organization reports, council members will receive presentations on the proposed Florida Unified Human Trafficking Database and Florida Human Trafficking Profile Report—both focused on efforts to create a more comprehensive profile of human trafficking cases in the state.

The meeting will be carried live by the Florida Channel. To view, click here .

The 2021 Human Trafficking Summit is once again being offered, for free, in a virtual format. The summit brings together local, state and national leaders working to eradicate all forms of human trafficking. The summit will launch on Oct. 5. Registrants will get an opportunity to participate in presentations delivered by subject-matter experts from across the country. During the summit, attendees will have access to targeted breakout sessions covering several topics, such as:

Legal and Law Enforcement;

Service Delivery;

Policy and Research; and

Medical and Health Care.

The summit also highlights outstanding citizens for efforts to end human trafficking in Florida through several awards. Awards to be presented include the Survivor Advocate of the Year, Community Advocate of the Year, Prosecutor of the Year and Law Enforcement Official of the Year. To learn more and to register for the event, visit

HumanTraffickingSummit2021.com

. This afternoon, Attorney General Moody will also moderate the Attorney General Responses to Human Trafficking panel at the NAAG Southern Region Meeting. Attendees for today’s panel include representatives of other state attorneys general offices and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Discussion will center on successful methods used by state and federal law enforcement and prosecutors to combat human trafficking. In the lead up to the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa, Attorney General Moody teamed with It’s a Penalty, Tampa International Airport, Uber and other groups across business industries to spread awareness to travelers and drivers about the signs of human trafficking and where to report suspicious activity. To learn more, click

here

. Attorney General Moody is also partnered with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to enlist commercial driver license holders in the fight to end human trafficking as part of the Highway Heroes campaign. Through the joint effort, nearly 4,500 drivers in Florida have received specialized training to spot potential signs of trafficking. To learn more, click

here

. Anyone can help stop this inhumane practice and save victims. Visit

YouCanStopHT.com