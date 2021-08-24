Fractal Protocol (FCL) launches testnet, letting users earn money while surfing

Fractal Protocol Fractal Protocol Logo

Fractal Protocol released their Testnet last week showing how their market-leading DID wallet for KYC credentials, Fractal Wallet, interacts with the Protocol.

BERLIN, GERMANY, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fractal Protocol, founded by the passionate team around Co-Founders Julian Leitloff and Júlio Santos has dedicated to the mission to save the free web. This means granting all internet users sovereignty over their data and its immanent earning potential within the data economy. Why? Because right now, the data oligopoly gobbles up not just everybody’s personal data, but also essentially eats up the margin of all creators and builders that create the free internet as we know it.

Over the last months, Fractal has assembled a unique team of specialists, advisors, and investors for this endeavor. Moreover, Fractal has created strong momentum in the market (e.g. partnering with eyeo, the company behind the market-leading ad blocking browser extension called "Adblock Plus") and fast-growing, relevant community to build an open-source solution for radical data markets within the ad tech industry.

Launch of Fractal Protocol Testnet Event

Just six months after the community sale on Polkastarter and the initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) on Uniswap, the Fractal Protocol Testnet has been released last week.

The interactive interview series of ten videos around the Testnet event include leading voices in the Open Data Ecosystem space, e.g. Thorsten Dittmar, Gilbert Hill, John Arts; from the Ad Tech industry Aurel Stenzel was interviewed, complemented by Peter Grosskopf and Stefan George from the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) world. The videos are still available here: https://protocol.fractal.id/testnet-launch-fractal-protocol and provide rich insights into why data privacy matters and how to build up a fair and open internet with web3 technologies like Fractal's.

What’s the Fractal Testnet About?

Following our mission and history, an important cornerstone of the Testnet has been built around the market-leading decentralized identity (DID) wallet for KYC (know your customer) credentials called Fractal Wallet which has already been launched successfully in May 2021. It serves as central architecture for rewarding internet users for data provisioning without disclosing personal information. More importantly, it enables a privacy-preserving data market with the user at its center. For users, this means that data sharing will always entail giving active consent. In addition, Fractal uses the latest cryptographic mechanisms and keeps personal data private and localized on the user's device. What's quite unique is that Fractal offers users getting paid for sharing relevant data (activity) with the start of the Fractal Mainnet in October.

Looking Ahead: Fractal Mainnet Launch in October and Call for Partner Applications

The Fractal Protocol Mainnet will go live in early October this year. In addition, there is a call for partner companies within the data and advertisement industry as well as browser extensions that want to interact with the Fractal Protocol. The full documentation of the Software Development Kit (SDK) is available here: https://github.com/trustfractal/sdk - it's open-source and provides full transparency about the underlying building blocks of Fractal ID and Fractal Protocol.

In addition, Fractal has released more information about its browser extension Fractal Wallet, which is integrated with Fractal Protocol, in their public Fractal Protocol field guide here: https://fractal-id.gitbook.io/public-fractal-protocol-field-guide/faqs/browser-extension-developers

About Fractal

Fractal is a Germany-based identification company built for compliance with global, regulated industries offering market-leading compliance products and services. Fractal was founded in 2017 to enable trusted relationships between people and organizations across borders and languages based on reliable and verifiable information, thus guaranteeing financial inclusion while maintaining compliance.

Fractal Protocol is an open-source, zero-margin protocol that defines a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way, ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet. In its first version, it is designed to replace the ad cookie and give users back control over their data. By using our Fractal Wallet, Fractal aims to create a data commons that will enable fair competition with valued and trusted users creating a level playing field for content creators, publishers, and advertisers.

The Fractal Protocol Explained - Radical data markets for data sovereignty