Apply now for FWC’s 2021-2022 High School Fishing Program curriculum and grant funding

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) 2021-2022 High School Fishing Program offers high school fishing clubs or teams the opportunity to teach fisheries conservation, practice fishing skills and apply for the Florida R3 Fishing Grant Program. This grant program is focused on recruiting new anglers to ensure the future of fishing in Florida.

The Florida Sport Fish Restoration R3 Fishing Grant will award up to 30 high school fishing clubs or teams $500 this year to assist with club expenses and the purchase of fishing licenses or gear for participants. Participating clubs and teams will receive an updated educational curriculum comprised of lessons and activities on fisheries conservation and resource management, plus a chance to win prizes by completing a conservation project.

The grant program is open to freshwater or saltwater fishing clubs or teams at public, private and charter high schools throughout Florida. To be considered for the grant, high school fishing clubs or teams must have a minimum of five members and be represented by a school faculty member or parent who will follow the provided instructor’s manual.

The grant application can be found online at MyFWC.com/HSF by scrolling down to “Florida’s R3 Fishing Grant Program.” Applications can be submitted via the form on the webpage or downloaded and submitted by email to R3Fishing@MyFWC.com or mailed to FWC’s Division of Freshwater Fisheries Management, Attn: High School Fishing Grant, 620 S. Meridian St., Tallahassee, FL 32399. The deadline for submitting applications is Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. ET.

The High School Fishing Program is supported by partners including Pure Fishing and the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. If you have questions or would like to partner with the program, contact Brandon Stys at Brandon.Stys@MyFWC.com or 850-274-2606.

