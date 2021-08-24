CompuClaim and the Texas Association of School Boards Announce Release of TASB SMART SolutionsTM powered by CompuClaim
Texas school districts are being introduced to the newest all-in-one student documentation platform, streamlining their Medicaid SHARS program.NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), in collaboration with CompuClaim, is offering a new, all-in-one student documentation software to help Texas school districts document services to students in their school and more easily manage their School Health and Related Services (SHARS)/ school Medicaid claims.
The TASB SMART Solutions platform combines Medicaid documentation and billing systems to streamline documentation, reporting, and compliance. This new software supports districts by:
• Document everything you provide students in your special programs (Special Education, 504, and dyslexia services)
• Facilitating prompt compliance with state and federal regulations
• Streamlining Medicaid reimbursement processes
• Providing data-driven tools and interactive dashboards that enable strong SHARS management
• Offering expert program support from TASB Special Education Solutions staff
“TASB SMART Solutions is an exciting new opportunity to strengthen our school district support services. By offering this innovative new software solution specifically designed for SHARS claim reporting, TASB is continuing to deliver on our goal of providing great value and exceptional service to Texas school districts. With these types of supports and services from TASB, districts are better able to focus their time and resources on student learning,”
–Brian Bolinger, associate executive director for TASB Business Services.
About TASB
TASB is a voluntary, nonprofit, statewide educational association established in 1949 to serve local Texas school boards. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.
About CompuClaim
CompuClaim is the leading technology-based Medicaid service provider in the country for over 27 years helping school districts reduce the administrative burden by streamlining provider services capture, accelerating claiming submissions, enabling regulatory compliance, and growing program visibility and insights.
We are united in our mission to improve the lives of children and families. This collaboration allows our organizations to continue supporting schools' ever-shifting needs by meeting their special needs population.
Contact: Karlyn Keller, Division Director, karlyn.keller@tasb.org 512.505.2896
Contact: Pam Katz, Vice President of Strategic Business Development, pkatz@compuclaim.com 401-623-8468
Contact: Dario Avila, Member Relationship Account Executive, dario.avila@tasb.org 737-708-1117
Pam L Katz
CompuClaim, LLC
+1 401-623-8468
email us here