Arthur Ashe Monument comes to US Open
Next to US Open sign is the proposed location for Arthur Ashe Monument, which would be mounted on the brick surface.
Sculptor sends image of Arthur Ashe Monument for tribute to the tennis legend.
We feel this monument can be another catalyst for children to start dreaming again.”FLUSHING, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Paul DiPasquale, Master Sculpture, of Richmond, Virginia has granted H.R. 1242 Resilience Project, one time authorization to reproduce the iconic Arthur Ashe Monument for a tribute to the tennis legend. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project plans to reproduce the image on a banner and have it on display during 2021 US Open.
Mr. Nick Fasano, a Long Island Rail Road representative, is in communication with the Office of New York State Senator, Toby Ann Stavisky for authorization protocols.
US Open has erected a rectangular banner on both sides of a bridge operated by Long Island Rail Road. H.R. 1242 Resilience Project has proposed to mount their banner next to US Open banner.
Our request isn't unprescidented and we look forward to working with Long Island Rail Road so we can share the legacy of Arthur Ashe and his passion for education. We hope this request gets pushed up the ladder, said Don Victor Mooney, President of H.R. 1242 Resilience Project by phone today.
In years past, Mooney has partnered with Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Long Island Bus for indoor and outdoor Art Exhibitions. The Long Island Bus System is now operated by Nassau Inter-County Express.
The bronze sculpture shows Arthur Ashe holding books and a tennis racket with children looking upward. Among other things, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project is collecting tennis rackets, tennis bags, tennis balls, books, and school supplies for children during US Open.
Mooney is no stranger to the State of Virginia. After rowing across the Atlantic Ocean for HIV/AIDS awareness, Mooney and his rowboat, Spirit of Malabo docked in Norfolk, Virginia before continuing to New York's Brooklyn Bridge.
Governor Ralph Northam sent a letter congratulating him on his feat. That letter joined a time capsule, which is buried in Equatorial Guinea, commemorating the 400 years of African American History.
US Open runs from August 30 thru September 12. On August 29, H.R. 1242 Resilience Project coordinates a sidewalk prayer in front of USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, one of the world's largest public tennis facilities and home to the US Open in Flushing, New York. The sidewalk prayer is in honor of Arthur Ashe and coincides with National Faith HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. Ashe died of AIDS complications in 1993 from a blood transfusion.
Mooney, a devout Catholic, was blessed by Pope John Paul II on World AIDS Day.
On the net: www.hr1242resilience.com
