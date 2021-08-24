LEDCONN Awarded Best Back-lit & Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Awards
US-based LEDCONN Corporation has been internationally recognized as the best custom LED back & edge-lit LED manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Architecture Awards.
We look forward to continually raising the bar for innovation and service-driven manufacturing for our industry in the years ahead.”BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEDCONN Corporation, Premier Southern CA based custom LED backlighting solution provider, has been awarded the title of Best Back-lit and Edge-Lit Architectural LED Manufacturer by the 2021 BUILD Architecture Awards. This international award is a notable accolade and achievement for the custom LED backlighting manufacturer.
— Allen Wang
“Receiving this award is an incredible honor for LEDCONN,” expressed Allen Wang, President of LEDCONN. “With over 13 years providing custom LED backlighting solutions, we seek to stay on the cutting edge of custom LED backlighting to deliver quality engineered lighting solutions driven by a service-oriented mindset. No two projects are ever alike, and I am very fortunate to work with a team that believes in providing the best quality product and service possible. We look forward to continually raising the bar for innovation and service-driven manufacturing for our industry in the years ahead.”
LEDCONN’s innovative, service-driven approach to custom LED backlighting is a method that has been honed over many years of serving a variety of industries, spanning retail, architecture, signage, and exhibits. As a custom LED manufacturer, the firm works hand in hand as the engineering brain behind the designer’s creative vision. From specification to installation, LEDCONN’s approach to backlighting is comprehensive. The firm sees themselves as a supportive partner on every project they take on, helping not only to supply the lighting solution but also providing hands-on engineering support and serving as a project manager or communications liaison for all parties involved. Viewing the success of every unique custom project as the end goal, LEDCONN strives to make the typically convoluted specification experience as easy and straightforward as possible for the entire specification and installation team.
The BUILD Architecture Awards is a UK based program in its sixth year. Organized by BUILD Magazine, a sub brand of B2B digital publishing house AI Global Media, BUILD Magazine and its awards program provide a voice to the architecture industry, highlighting the most innovative leaders, creative brands and dedicated firms shaping the industry today.
Read the official magazine article here: www.build-review.com/issues/q3-2021/10
