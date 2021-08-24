Mother and Child Healthcare Market Growing at a CAGR Of 13.7% and to Target $1,795 Billion By 2030
Growth of the mother and child healthcare market is driven by increase in adoption of mother and child healthcare services.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mother and child healthcare market was valued at $504.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1,795.9 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Mother and child health services mainly focus on health issues concerning women, children and families, such as access to recommended prenatal and well-child care, infant and maternal mortality prevention, maternal and child mental health, newborn screening, child immunizations, and child nutrition and services for children with special health care needs. Many countries invest in healthy children and families to strengthen communities and avoid unnecessary health care costs. Moreover, most pregnant women in developing world receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers. More than 7 million newborn deaths are believed to result from maternal health problems and their mismanagement.
Covid-19 Scenario:
• As healthcare workers, facilities, and equipment have been shifted to treat increasing number of patients infected with Covid-19, there have been fewer resources to provide mother and child healthcare services. Owing to disarrayed routine health services, mothers and children may be affected in a long run.
• Lack of trust in the healthcare system and misinformation about sources of the disease may present breeding grounds for lowering down the progress in maternal and child health settings.
• National programs have been initiated for maintaining maternal and child services that are essential to save lives and eliminate threats that may arise due to improper care.
The mother and child healthcare market growth includes increase in adoption of mother and child healthcare services. Moreover, willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists drive growth of the mother and child healthcare market. However, problem of supplies (drugs, medicines) in remote areas and pregnant women in developing nations receive insufficient or no prenatal care and deliver without help from appropriately trained health care providers, which is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing willingness among parents to seek opinion from super-specialists is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players.
The global mother and child healthcare market is segmented on the basis of service, maternal age, location, and region.
Based on services, the post-natal services segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the fertility services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on maternal age, the 21 to 30 segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global mother and child care market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the 39 and above segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.
The Major Key Players Are:
APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Foundation Hospital, Christiana Care - Christiana Hospital, Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital, Riley Hospital, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital
Key Findings Of The Study:
• On the basis of service, the post-natal services segment held the largest share in the global market in 2020.
• On the basis of location, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.
• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 15.7 % during the forecast period.
