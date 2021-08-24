NAWIC Sacramento receives national recognition further amplifying the success of women in the construction industry
NAWIC Sacramento was recognized at the national level for exemplary contributions and communications efforts during the 2021 Women In Construction Week! #WICWEEK2021
Contributions to #WICWEEK2021
The focus of WIC Week is to highlight women as a visible component of the construction industry. It is also a time for local chapters to give back to their communities,” says Agata Krasniewska, President of NAWIC Sacramento. “WIC Week provides an occasion for NAWIC’s thousands of members across the country to raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry and to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry.”
Despite the pandemic and virtual format, the NAWIC Sacramento Chapter WIC Week Committee went above and beyond to promote women working within the construction industry and industry itself within the Sacramento Region.
“In addition to receiving proclamations from 10 cities and counties recognizing the efforts of our NAWIC Sacramento Chapter #63, NAWIC Sacramento prepared various virtual events, membership highlights, magazine articles, and TV appearances to promote women working within the construction industry,” says NAWIC Sacramento’s WIC Week Chair Dona Lisa Buschmann, Bender Insurance Solutions. “This year members focused on creating videos sharing their role in the construction industry. We had 25 women deliver the message so girls and women of all ages recognize: No matter your interest, there is a role for you in construction.”
“This was our best WIC week ever! Being recognized regionally, then nationally is the icing on the cake. The energy in NAWIC Sacramento Chapter is terrific,” said Dona Lisa. “Special thanks to our WIC Week committee who did an amazing job this year. With our 60th anniversary coming up in March of 2022, next year it will be more amazing. Come join us!”
All WIC Week efforts ended up with 34% in membership increase during the month of March.
Emerging Professional: NAWIC Sacramento Member Lindsey Parker, Rowe Fenestration
With 15 years of experience representing top-tier global brands in marketing communications, Lindsey Parker has brought her years of professional experience to the construction industry. As the first Marketing Director for Rowe Fenestration, Lindsey manages all marketing and communications initiatives. Rowe Fenestration offers a strategic consultative approach to product selection and design support to architects, commercial contractors, glazing contractors and other professionals in the metal, glass and glazing industries. One of Lindsey’s first initiatives at the company was to align and support women in the construction industry, at Rowe Fenestration and in the broader Sacramento area.
“Lindsey has consistently looked for ways for Rowe Fenestration to support women in our industry, both internally and externally. Her leadership and thoughtfulness about how we as a company build up the next generation are echoed and supported by our leadership team, through the conscious alignment of our time and our resources with organizations like NAWIC, ” says Kendal Rowe, CFO and Customer Advocate at Rowe Fenestration. “We are proud not only of Lindsey, but also to work alongside women in our industry both in Sacramento and at a national level.”
“Lindsey is a true Rockstar!” says Agata Krasniewska, President of NAWIC Sacramento. “When Lindsey Parker joined the NAWIC Sacramento Chapter last year, our marketing was taken to another level. She is a professional marketer and publicist and has brought her skills to our Chapter with immediate results.”
“I feel so fortunate to be part of the team at NAWIC Sacramento bringing more opportunities to women in construction,” said Lindsey Parker. “Whether you are new on the job, or an industry veteran — most of us have had a look around and noticed women make up a small percentage of the workforce in the construction industry. The numbers don’t lie – and to be a small part of furthering the goals of both our Sacramento Chapter and the National Association of Women In Construction, makes me incredibly proud.”
Emerging Professional: NAWIC Sacramento Member Kirsti Smith, Lawson Mechanical Contractors
Kirsti Smith is an experienced Project Engineer with a demonstrated history of working in the construction industry. She focused on construction management while in training to transition into project management. Kirstie is currently pursuing a construction management certification through U.C. Davis and CAPM certification through PMI.
“We are in a male-dominated industry. It takes strong women to build strong women and NAWIC promotes the growth, outreach, and opportunities available to us,” says Kirsti Smith, named NAWIC Emerging Professional. “I am proud to be a part of an organization that’s making a difference.”
Lawson is a full-service commercial and industrial contractor, able to develop mechanical construction projects utilizing a variety of methods including design-build, design-assist, and plans and specifications.
ABOUT NAWIC SACRAMENTO: NAWIC Sacramento is an affiliate of the National Association of Women In Construction, an international non-profit association that promotes and supports the advancement and employment of women in the construction industry. Since its founding, NAWIC has grown to a membership of 5,500 women with more than 115 chapters. NAWIC also has International Affiliate Chapters in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and the United Kingdom. Visit https://nawicsacramento.com/
