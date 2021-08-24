Nostra Raises Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Funding to Expand Its Next-Generation Conversion Optimization Software

Arthur and Hayden Founded Nostra in 2020

We are very excited to partner with top investors, engineers, clients and partners to provide the first ever content optimization software” — Arthur Root

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Round Led by NOMO Ventures, Pilot House Ventures, OnDeck Fund, and other significant investors in the private-placement round.

The successful financing marks a new milestone on Nostra's journey to becoming the next-generation conversion optimization platform of choice for marketers and website builders. Artificial Intelligence (AI) optimization is the next frontier for marketers to realize critical acceleration technology that improves both conversions and revenue while eliminating manual marketing processes. Nostra AI software meets these demands with maximized automation, better conversions, no impact on page load time and relief from manual marketing tasks.

The financing will allow the company to add clients as well as case study partners. Nostra is trusted by one of the largest online automotive communities in the world, a multi billion dollar public company, venture capital backed businesses as well as other prominent partners. These partners are seeing incredible growth and increased efficiency because of Nostra’s AI based software.

"Nostra’s conversion optimization software allows companies to increase conversions on their website while saving marketing time. We have seen remarkable results so far and are looking forward to continuing to build for our customers.'' said Arthur Root, CEO and co-founder of Nostra. Root continued, “the Nostra advantage is that we take care of user sessions allowing marketers to focus entirely on strategy and content creation. This allows for significant increase in conversions while saving valuable marketing time. We are privileged to be surrounded by experienced partners who will help Nostra reach its full potential.”

Nostra has no implementation costs and is easy to set up using a simple line of Javascript and granting Nostra a couple permissions through a cloud provider. The entire setup time is less than 10 minutes and is incredibly intuitive. Nostra is compatible with major content management systems, cloud providers and content delivery networks. The company is showing clear signs of being a game-changing acceleration technology for marketers to leverage in a multitude of capacities'.

According to a study by Econsultancy, 93% of companies experience an increase in conversation rates from personalization of online properties. Nostra software is already experiencing success as exemplified by a recent case study that shows a 251% increase in click through rate and 19% increase in conversion rate on a leading magazine’s website.

Proceeds from the financing round, which was oversubscribed, are enabling Nostra to execute more case studies, onboard additional clients, expand partnerships, and onboard staff at its New York City headquarters.

Further use of Nostra’s investment proceeds will also enable the company to work towards the realization of its long term product roadmap. In the future, Nostra's unique technology has the potential to improve efficiencies while eliminating a variety of pain points across a broad spectrum of digital marketplaces.