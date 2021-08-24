Sen. Brewster, Rep. Benham to Hold Shredding Event

Allegheny County, August 23, 2021 – Sen. Jim Brewster (D-Allegheny/Westmoreland) and Rep. Jessica Benham (D-Allegheny) will host a free, on-site shredding event for residents of their shared Legislative District on Saturday, August 28, from 9am– 11am. The event will be held at the Brentwood Community Center at 3501 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh

“In this day and age, identity theft and consumer fraud have unfortunately become more common,” said Brewster. “This is an opportunity to protect your personal information and safely destroy confidential documents.

The shredding event is for individuals only, documents from businesses will not be accepted. Each vehicle is being asked to bring no more than three boxes. Examples of items to bring include bank and credit card statements, tax documents, insurance claim forms, medical records, retirement fund information, and any other documents with social security numbers or other personal and identifying information. Only paper documents will be accepted, no binder clips or books. Document shredding will occur in a truck on-site with the shredded paper later taken to a recycling facility.

“I am happy to help constituents protect their personal information with this shredding event,” Benham said. “If you can’t make it, please remember that personal information should be kept safe and secure until it can be properly discarded. When destroying personal information, it should be shredded or safely burned in a firepit or fireplace.”

The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank will be accepting non-perishable food items (no glass) during the shredding event, though a donation is not required to participate. There will also be a prescription drug take back occurring at the event for those interested in safely disposing of expired or unneeded medicine.

For more information or questions about the event, please contact Kathy Jo Osman in Sen. Brewster’s office at 412-664-5200 or Moira Kaleida in Rep. Benham’s office at 412-881-4208.

