KittenSnatchers - new cat rescue to get cats off the streets

In October of 2020 KittenSnatchers, a newly registered 501(c)(3) animal rescue, saved their first cat “Annabelle Lee” - and they haven’t stopped since.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you heard about the new Philadelphia cat rescue KittenSnatchers? In midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, founders Katrin Ferge and Somer Black saw the ever-growing cat population problem in the city of Philadelphia and knew they had to do more to help. As active volunteers with local rescues and shelters over the years and wanting to make a bigger impact, the natural next step was to start a rescue of their own.

In October of 2020 KittenSnatchers, a registered 501(c)(3) animal rescue, saved their first cat “Annabelle Lee” - and they haven’t stopped since.

Katrin Ferge is a Marketing professional and Somer Black a registered nurse – both ladies still work fulltime and spend their freetime running this rescue and working on saving lives.

In the past 10 months KittenSnatchers has rescued over 250 cats and kittens from the streets of Philadelphia. Most of these animals are found outside by Good Samaritans who then reach out to the rescue for assistance. As space allows, KittenSnatchers provides safe foster care for these cats, or helps the finders with resources and contacts to the many other rescues in Philadelphia – “Sometimes it takes a village to make a difference and cooperation among rescues is extremely important” says Somer Black!

KittenSnatchers is also a rescue partner with the Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) to save at-risk cat and kittens from the local animal shelter. These animals are often at a greater risk of euthanasia and need immediate placement out of the shelter. Katrin Ferge explains, “We specifically focus on neonatal kittens as they are at the highest risk of not leaving the shelter alive. Our bottle baby fosters are extremely dedicated and give their all to save these littlest ones.”

Each animal saved by KittenSnatchers is placed in a foster home until they are medically cleared for adoption. For some, this is merely waiting until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered and vaccinated. For others, it is a matter of addressing any health issues they may have. Currently in the rescue is a young kitten named Malice. Baby Malice was saved with her sister Hatred, from the streets of North Philadelphia. Due to their poor health, Hatred passed in the first week, but Malice is still fighting. She has seen multiple vets to pin-point what is wrong but so far, she does not have a clear diagnose. Her foster provides round-the-clock care between her medication and constant feeding. Kitten Snatchers is doing all they can to save Malice’s life.

“As a nonprofit rescue we rely heavily on the generosity of individuals and businesses for financial support. Donations are always needed and welcome – monetary or material – we need both!” both Katrin and Somer emphasize. Without the assistance of community-minded individuals, Kitten Snatchers will not be able to continue to save the vulnerable cats and kittens off the streets of Philadelphia.

Donations can be made directly on the website: https://kittensnatchers.org/

Contact: cats@kittensnatchers.org

Kitten Snatchers is a registered 501(c)(3) organization, all donations made are tax deductible as allowed by law.