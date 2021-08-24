Submit Release
ECJD Referee Griffeth to retire Oct. 1

East Central Judicial District Referee and Magistrate Scott A. Griffeth has announced his retirement from the court system effective Oct. 1.

Griffeth has worked as a referee and magistrate in the ECJD since 2004, presiding over juvenile court proceedings and a wide variety of hearings related to protection orders, adult guardianship, eviction, traffic, small claims, divorce, child support and mental health.

“Referee Griffeth has done a wonderful job in our district,” said ECJD Presiding Judge John Irby.  “His temperament, experience, wisdom and sense of humor will be greatly missed.”

A University of North Dakota School of Law graduate, Griffeth was admitted to the N.D. bar in 1979.

Judicial referees have been a part of the court system since 1985 when N.D.C.C. 27-05-30 went into effect, authorizing the use of referees. Previously, juvenile supervisors performed some of the duties that referees currently perform.

Administrative Order V, which went into effect in 1976, set out the duties of juvenile supervisors. In 1985, Order V was amended and re-adopted as Administrative Rule 13, which details qualifications and duties of judicial referees. This followed the repeal of N.D.C.C. 27-20-07, which had authorized the use of juvenile supervisors. These rule and statutory changes were made at the request of the Supreme Court.

 

