SICCODE.com Assists Over 1 Million Companies and Counting With PPP Loan Applications
Every Applicant Business Requires Proper Industry ClassificationUNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SICCODE.com, a business classification, data aggregate, and list company is continuing it’s support with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan process in 2021 by assisting applicants with their industry code selection. Selection of the proper NAICS code is a critical step in the submission of the application.
“Last year, during the initial phase of the PPP loan process, we provided tools and direct assistance with many thousands of businesses in need of help.” said Director Brian Kelly. “With the re-opening of the program in January of 2021, we have seen a large influx of small and medium sized companies needing assistance to help their businesses survive. Our goal is to make the industry selection part of the application simple and help as many businesses as possible.”
During the PPP application process, businesses must submit their respective Primary NAICS Code. The NAICS Code classification is used to determine whether the business is eligible, based on size standards established by the Small Business Administration (SBA) for each respective NAICS code. This is so that the SBA can distribute funds across all industries fairly.
SICCODE.com allows free use of it’s NAICS Code Lookup Tool, as well as a multitude of NAICS resources pages to assist businesses in self-identifying their correct NAICS Code. In the event that businesses require direct assistance, SICCODE.com classification experts are standing by and will answer questions and point businesses in the right direction. Each NAICS Code has a unique detail page on the SICCODE.com website and users can find definitions, industry examples, leading companies in that industry, and related codes to help in their selection process. The PPP Applicant can then use this NAICS Code number on their applications.
“One of the great side-effects of the NAICS Code selection during the PPP process, is the newfound interest in the power of industry classifications such as NAICS and SIC Codes. They have been strategically used for B2B marketing and targeting for generations, but there are now millions of new businesses familiar with these code systems” said Director Brian Kelly. “Although their initial encounter with NAICS Codes may have been for the PPP application process, we are seeing companies come back to us with inquiries on how to use these codes to advance their businesses for tomorrow and beyond.“
To learn more about the classification industry and B2B marketing, please visit: https://siccode.com or contact via email: data@siccode.com
About: SICCODE.com has been at the center of the business classification industry since 1998. It has over 60,000 company members and 4.7 million users from 189 countries. Fortune 500 companies to small businesses rely on SICCODE.com’s classifications and business lists for their business data management and marketing campaigns.
