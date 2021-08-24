Driver Services Mobile Unit Deploys To Assist Flood Victims

NASHVILLE – In an effort to help citizens directly impacted by the devastating flash flooding across the state, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has deployed a mobile unit to issue duplicate or photo identification licenses. A Driver Services mobile unit will be stationed at McEwen High School, 335 Melrose Street, McEwen, Tennessee from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. CST August 24-27. Future dates and locations will be determined based on need. No services will be issued from the mobile unit to the general public during this time, only flood victims.

If you have any questions regarding license issuance, please request to speak with a supervisor on site.

A Middle Tennessee flood recovery resource page is online at https://www.tn.gov/tema/get-involved/middle-tennessee-flooding-recovery.html.

