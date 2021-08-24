Swiss AMF AG Enlists a Dynamic Gateway Payment Solution for Modern Businesses
Swiss company, popular for its Swiss corporate services and the development of licensed Swiss companies, has a new licensed Swiss company for sale.ZUG, SWITZERLAND , August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swiss AMF AG, which is a Swiss company popular for its Swiss corporate services and the development of licensed Swiss companies for sale, including licensed crypto exchanges, Swiss Trust companies, payment services providers, multi-function banking services, companies, and platforms, etc., has a new licensed Swiss company for sale.
Although remaining #anonymous until a later date, the pre-built company, which has been dubbed a gateway software, is introducing what could be described as a dynamic payment solution for modern businesses, thanks to its hybrid infrastructure.
The web-based application acts as an API for existing businesses and software programs which, when integrated, gives clients access to a wide range of financial services, creating a company with two major components: banking as a service (BaaS), and crypto trading and wallet services.
In either case, partners can access numerous financial solutions through the “turn-key” company and platform offering. Swiss AMF notes that this complete package of financial services is fully customizable, and has already been implemented with all corporate services provided by Swiss AMF and its partners.
This licensed Swiss para banking company comes with a completely custom-made, fully operational financial technology instrument and represents the fastest method of marketing for those looking to break into the crypto, banking services, and payment processor solutions markets. The company is even integrated with an automated Swiss KYC solution with large datasets and automated AI solutions, comparable to the BaaS option.
Generally, the Swiss licensed gateway services company and technology platform is based on a Swiss company that is licensed, authorized, and supervised in Switzerland. As such, the solution provides a unique one-stop shop where end-users can manage their banking and cryptocurrency assets, as well as fiat, currency exchange, IBAN accounts, and payment and debit card solutions.
According to Marvin Rowe of Swiss AMF, “the company and gateway software is the most sophisticated payment and banking services gateway and cryptocurrency solution available, bar none,” adding that “administrators can manage the system in an easy and fully automated way to fit into their needs.”
The company’s secure gateway software technology is suitable for all uses since it provides a comprehensive solution that caters to the client's crypto and fiat demands.
End-users who require BaaS services can open a new bank account with a Sepa IBAN, or a Swift IBAN, make currency exchanges in more than 30 currencies, obtain their own physical or virtual credit/debit cards, and make SWIFT international payments or even EU SEPA transfers.
The company also comes with a sophisticated B2B and B2C merchant solution. End-users who require crypto services like trading or exchange can utilize secondary integrated services like Kraken, and that of Circle. They also have default access to at least four crypto wallets, including BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT, and the platform allows users to add other cryptos to the platform's existing ones, and create new wallets and addresses too.
Precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium have financial solution options too. Clients who own these assets can have them custodied by a third party, and then exchange them through the gateway software platform.
Currently, the gateway software service has collaborated with eight different businesses to ensure that its financial solutions are smooth and simple to use. Kraken, iSun, Circle, Nfusion, Ibanera, Global Compliance, Creditco, and a few more are among the notable partners.
Ultimately, by acquiring the new company, the owner gains access to an altogether new world of possibilities.
