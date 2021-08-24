Submit Release
Mushroom Market Price 2021-2026: Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, and Research Report

The global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 54.58 Billion in 2020 and expects the market to reach a value of US$ 80.86 Billion by 2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mushroom Market Price: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mushroom market reached a value of US$ 54.58 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 80.86 Billion by 2026. Mushroom is a type of nutritious fungus that is considered to be edible and forms an essential part of various cuisines across the globe. Edible mushrooms are generally grown in a controlled environment with appropriate light, humidity, ventilation, nutrients, soil pH levels, and air pressure. They are highly rich in potassium, riboflavin, selenium, and Vitamin D and are proven to be extremely beneficial in building immunity, managing weight, and minimizing the risks of various chronic ailments. Besides this, several kinds of non-edible mushrooms are also utilized in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mushroom-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising food and beverage industry, along with the shifting dietary preferences towards vegan food products, are primarily driving the global mushroom market. Mushrooms are increasingly being adopted as an alternative to meat as they are rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Furthermore, widespread product utilization in the pharmaceutical sector for manufacturing drugs to treat hypercholesterolemia and hypertension is also providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, continuous advancements in mushroom packaging to prevent water condensation on mushrooms and increase their shelf-life are expected to further propel the global mushroom market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mushroom-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:
• Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.
• Bonduelle Fresh Europe
• Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.
• Monaghan Mushrooms Inc.
• Monterey Mushrooms Inc.
• OKECHAMP S.A.
• Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc.
• The Mushroom Company

Breakup by Mushroom Type:
• Button Mushroom
• Shiitake Mushroom
• Oyster Mushroom
• Others

Breakup by Form:
• Fresh Mushroom
• Canned Mushroom
• Dried Mushroom
• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Grocery Stores
• Online Stores
• Others

Breakup by End-Use:
• Food Processing Industry
• Food Service Sector
• Direct Consumption
• Others

Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

