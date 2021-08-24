Submit Release
Smart TV Market Share 2021-2026: Size, Growth, Price, Key Players, Analysis and Report

The global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Billion in 2020 and expects the global market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group, the competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being

• LG Electronics, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
• Sony Corporation
• Panasonic Corporation
• Vizio Inc.
• Apple Inc.
• Hisense Group Co. Ltd.
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• TCL Corporation
• Insignia Systems, Inc.
• Haier Group Corporation
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Smart TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global smart TV market reached a value of US$ 202.1 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global smart TV market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Smart televisions (TVs), also referred to as connected TVs, are televisions integrated with internet connectivity. It provides a wide range of features, including on-demand content from different applications, the capability of connecting with other wireless devices, access to streaming services, etc. Smart TVs can also receive satellite, cable, or over the air (OTA) transmission passively. They have extra hardware and connection types and a TV operating system with a graphical user interface (GUI).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-tv-market/requestsample

Global Smart TV Market Trends:

Owing to increasing levels of urbanization, the easy availability of high-speed internet, and inflating income levels, there is an increase in consumer spending on online video streaming channels, such as Netflix, Hulu, Vimeo, etc. This, in turn, is driving the smart TV market. Furthermore, smart TVs can wirelessly connect to input devices, such as smartphones, keyboards, tablets, etc., thereby improving usability and enabling internet browsing, text entry, navigation, etc. Apart from this, the increasing technological advancements and the adoption of 4K resolution TV sets are also anticipated to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-tv-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Resolution Type:
• 4K UHD TV
• HD TV
• Full HD TV
• 8K TV

Breakup by Screen Size:
• Below 32 Inches
• 32 to 45 Inches
• 46 to 55 Inches
• 56 to 65 Inches
• Above 65 Inches

Breakup by Screen Type:
• Flat
• Curved

Breakup by Technology:
• Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
• Light Emitting Diode (LED)
• Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED)
• Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (QLED)

Breakup by Platform:
• Android
• Roku
• WebOS
• Tizen OS
• iOS
• MyHomeScreen
• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Offline
• Online

Breakup by Application:
• Residential
• Commercial

Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

