Pea Starch Market is Anticipated to Reach $544.7 Million by 2026- Top 10 Leading Companies & Covid-19 Impact
Pea Starch
Inclination toward clean label food products, demand from industrial applications, and implementation in convenience food fuel the growth of the global market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pea Starch Market by Type (Organic/Non-GMO and Conventional) and Application (Food & Beverage, Feed, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global pea starch industry generated $292.9 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $544.7 million by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026.
The pea starch market possesses high growth potential, owing to increase in demand for pea starch in food & beverages industry. Furthermore, the pea starch market growth is driven by surge in global population and rise in per capita, thus increasing the production of pea starch. Change in taste and preference for healthy food of consumers positively affected the sales. In response to the dietary concerns of consumers, manufacturers are developing specialty differentiated products with pea starch.
Numerous players are entering the market with innovative food product offerings, using peas as their base. Thus, emerging innovative food items are expected to increase the market competition in the years to come. Furthermore, upsurge in population in the developing countries, such as China and India, has increased the demand for pea starches and pea proteins to cater to increasing food requirements.
COVID-19 Scenario
• The demand for pea starch has been decreased during the lockdown implemented by governments. Owing to lockdown, the end-user industries such as skincare & hair care product manufacturing, food & beverages, and others underwent a complete or partial closedown.
• Expansion strategies of manufacturers have taken a toll. They have postponed the plans to expand due to economic turbulence and freezing of funds by some of the investors.
Based on type, the conventional segment accounted for nearly 88% of the total market share of the global pea starch market in 2019, and is expected to maintain the highest contribution in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its usage to improve texture for high yield pork hams and poultry rolls and canned food for stabilization of processes. However, the organic/non-GMO segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in demand for organic food products across the world.
Based on application, the food and beverages segment contributed to the highest share, holding more than three-fifths of the global pea starch market in 2019, and is estimated to continue its lead during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment would register the highest CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This is due to thicker consistency of pea starch in comparison to corn starch and increase in applications in meat products. The research also analyzes segments including feed and others.
Based on region, North America held the highest share in terms of revenue of the global pea starch market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to manufacturing of protein concentrates from pea and rise in utilization in industrial applications in the region. However, Asia-Pacific would grow at the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to expansion of pea starch manufacturers into the region and supportive industrial and economic policies.
Leading players of the global pea starch market analyzed in the research include Agridient, Cosucra Groupe Warconing SA, American Key Food Products, Meelunie B.V., Emsland Group, Roquette Frères, Puris Foods, the Scoular Company, Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical, and Vestkorn Milling AS.
