Moscow Will Become the Creative Capital of the World for Four Days

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From 26 till 29 August Gorky Park in Moscow will host the major event in the creative sector of the world: FEST FORUM “RUSSIAN CREATIVE WEEK-2021 (RCW)”. Over the days of its work the festival will feature more than 300 various events with over 700 speakers representing 14 creative industries, such as cinema, music, IT, computer games development, architecture and urban science, as well as other industries.

RCW is part of the global initiative to develop creative industries within the frames of the International Year of Creative Economy. The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has included RCW in the list of the key events in 2021. The prospects of the development of creative industries in Russia and in the world will be discussed at the Fest Forum.

About 20 international speakers have confirmed their participation in the Fest-Forum. They include film director Timur Bekmambetov; Grammy Award winner DJ Imanbek; co-founder of SuperData Research, NYU Stern lecturer Jost van Dreinen; managing partner at EpyllionCo, Director of Strategy at Amazon Studios in 2016-2018 Matthew Ball; Vice President of Development, Gala Games, ex-Electronic Arts Jayne Peressini; Level Up Labs studio founder Lars Doucet; Slipgate Ironworks CEO Frederik Schreiber; Vice-Rector for Academic Affairs, Skoltech Clement Fortin; Engineering Manager of Snapchat Greg Tkachenko; Deputy Dean and Associate Professor of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore Zeger van der Wal; opera singer, Goodwill Ambassador of the UN Association of Russia Yana Besyadynskaya; Professor of the University of London Andy Pratt; French journalist and director of documentary films devoted to problems of energy transition and raw materials exploitation, author of “The Third Digital War: Energy and Rare Metals” Guillaume Pitron; British historian and Professor at the University of St. Andrews, Professor of Strategy and Organization at Said Business School, University of Oxford, Andrew Pettigrew; writer, poet, journalist, editor, author of the novel “Mrs. Sartoris” (Germany) Elke Schmitter; Doctor, associate of Harris Manchester College, University of Oxford, organizer and multiple jury member of international, national literary awards, including the Booker Prize, Chairman of the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize), 2003-2007 President of the English PEN and former director of literature at the British Arts Council and the British Council), writer Alastair Niven; Consul General of Italy in Moscow Francesco Forte; art historian, critic and curator of exhibitions in Italy and reputable Italian art critic Costantino D’Orazio, and Liu Cixin, the most popular science fiction writer in China. The author became famous for his most-talked-about bestseller “The Three-Body Problem” which opens the trilogy in the science fiction genre “Remembrance of Earth’s Past”.

Martin Reeves, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG and Director of the Bruce Henderson Institute, author of such business books as “Your Strategy Needs a Strategy” and “The Imagination Machine” will participate in the session “Creative Skills as a Driver of Successful Corporate Growth” which will take place at 19:00 on August 27 at the “Education in the Creative Industries” stand of GC “Prosveshchenie”.



Sergey Novikov, head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Social Projects:

“Over the time that has passed since the first Russian Creative Week we have seen how the theme of creative industries is capturing a growing number of creative people and institutions that are uniting around this event. The composition of the participants and the program of the Russian Creative Week 2021 clearly show that it is time for rapid growth of the creative industries in Russia. This year the curators of the themed platforms are the leading companies that represent their industries, including successful projects, new startups, and innovative developments.”

For detailed program see the website of the festival: https://creativityweek.ru

Registration for mass media is obligatory.

Photo: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fhmalNaH9CV4H2nuNg3iKYJXw2vLDW1X/view?usp=sharing