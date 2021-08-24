Content Streaming Producing Companies Are Integrating Blockchain Technology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Implications And Growth To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the video streaming market are increasingly implementing blockchain technology and AI to have cost benefits. Blockchain technology allows the video streaming providers to store data on thousands of servers globally that help the companies to have cost cuts associated with the content or massive video files stored on servers. For instance, Video Coin, a video streaming providing start up is thinking to invest in implementing blockchain technology to provide video content at lower prices. Also, the companies in the video streaming market are using artificial intelligence to improve their content quality. Streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify make use of machine learning – a subset of artificial intelligence – to improve the user experience by tracking the user’s interests and recommending the content of user interest. AI also improves video quality by reducing video buffering through video compression.

The content streaming establishments in this industry do not provide traditional (non-Internet) versions of the content that they publish or broadcast. They provide textual, audio, and/or video content of general or specific interest on the internet exclusively.

TBRC’s content streaming market report is segmented by platform into smartphones, laptops & desktops, smart TVs, gaming consoles, by type into on-demand video streaming, live video streaming by deployment into cloud, on-premise, and by end user into consumer, enterprise.

The global content streaming market size is expected to grow from $35.92 billion in 2020 to $39.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $54.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The increase in the number of mobile devices, internet connectivity, and digital media players or content providers making it easier for consumers to access music and video content going forward which thereby increases the growth of the content streaming market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global content streaming industry are Netflix, Amazon Web Services, Akamai Technologies Inc, Hulu, LLC., Apple Inc., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc, Walt Disney Company (Hulu), Kaltura, Inc., AT&T Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation.

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2021 - By Platform (Smartphones, Laptops & Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles), By Type (On-Demand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (Consumer, Enterprise), COVID-19 Implications And Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides content streaming market overview, forecast content streaming market size and growth for the whole market, content streaming market segments, and geographies, content streaming market trends, content streaming market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

