Loki Fish Company of Seattle, Washington is recalling 4 oz. packages of Keta Salmon Lox (UPC code 92103 00111) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with compromised immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Keta Salmon Lox is packaged in a 4 oz. plastic package on a coated board. It is labeled as Wild Keta Lox, Loki Fish Co., Seattle, WA. There are no best by dates on the package.

The Keta Salmon Lox was distributed through Cherry Sprout Produce in Portland, OR and Central Co-op and Pacific Coast Harvest in Seattle, WA. It was also sold at the University District and West Seattle Farmers Markets in WA.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The possibility of contamination was discovered during the FDA inspection at our co-packer Felix Custom Smoking, of Monroe, Washington in July 2021. Loki submitted samples of the Keta Lox to Micro-Chem Laboratories for testing. Loki has ceased production, sales, and distribution of keta lox immediately and Loki will continue the investigation as to what caused the problem.

If you have purchased this product, please do not consume it, and get rid of it immediately. You can return it to your place of purchase or to Loki Fish Company at the farmers market for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hing Ng at Loki Fish Company (hing@lokifish.com; 206-937-1048, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.)