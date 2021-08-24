Automatic Packaging Machines Are An Emerging Trend In The Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic packaging machine is increasingly being utilized in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry. The machine automatically supplies packing materials and contents, and other parts of the packaging process can be done automatically as well. In July 2020, OPTIMA Packaging Group, a Germany based company that designs and builds packaging equipment for pharmaceutical, consumer, nonwovens and life science products launched OPTIMA FPA. It is a unique platform that can assemble pen injectors both fully or semi-automatically. It is especially suitable as an entry-level system. Another new feature of the Optima FPA is the choice of adding a printer connected with 360-degree labeling. This product launch has increased the company’s automated packaging solutions portfolio.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is expected to grow from $7.80 billion in 2020 to $8.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The growth in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.23 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major players in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Körber AG, Uhlmann Group, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Optima Packaging Group, Romaco Holding GmbH, MG2 S.r.l., Robert Bosch GmbH, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, MULTIVAC Group, The Bausch + Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH + Co. KG, ACG Group, Coesia S.p.A., Syntegon Technology, Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment, Inline Filling Systems, Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging, ARPAC LLC, Romaco Group, N.K.P. Pharma, Ropack, and Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment.

The main types of products of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and labeling and sterilization equipment. Primary packaging equipment is in direct contact with the product itself and is referred to as a consumer unit. Primary packaging is what directly encases and contains the drug product. Secondary packaging equipment provides corrugated cardboard packaging print finished to a high standard. Secondary packaging is the exterior packaging of the primary packaging that groups packages and further protects or labels the drug product. Labeling and sterilization equipment is responsible for adding directions of use and sterilizing the packaging environment. The various types of pharmaceutical packaging equipment are blenders, granulators, tablet pressers, tablet coating machines, and allied machines. The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is segmented by mode of administration into injectable administration, topical administration, oral administration.

