Methanol Institute Welcomes Greenfield Global as Association's Newest Member
Greenfield Global’s expertise in innovation and low-carbon fuel production spans decades. MI is delighted to welcome Greenfield as our newest member and have them join our ranks.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Methanol Institute (MI) is pleased to welcome Greenfield Global as the association’s newest member company. Greenfield provides high-value, mission-critical raw materials, ingredients and additives that are vital to businesses, improve people’s lives and preserve the health of the planet. Greenfield’s Quebec facility is a standout example of low-carbon renewable fuel production and circular innovation. As the leading producer of low-carbon transportation fuel in Quebec, Greenfield partnered with the Port of Montreal to develop and commercialize green hydrogen and green methanol solutions for the maritime industry. In June, the parties signed a cooperation and development agreement to identify, conceive and implement innovative green energy solutions, among which green hydrogen, ethanol, and methanol are at the forefront. A working committee has been set up to oversee the development and implementation of these new energy solutions.
Gregory Dolan, CEO, Methanol Institute
Greenfield is working in collaboration with Hydro Quebec to develop an e-methanol project adjacent to its ethanol plant in Varennes, Quebec. The initial phase of this project will include a 60MW electrolysis unit for the production of hydrogen. Hydrogen output from the electrolyzer, along with biogenic CO2 from the ethanol plant will be fed to a methanol synthesis unit to produce approximately 48,000 tonnes of low-carbon methanol annually.
MI CEO Gregory Dolan stated, “Greenfield Global’s expertise in innovation and low-carbon fuel production spans decades. MI is delighted to welcome Greenfield as our newest member and have them join our ranks of companies committed to providing low-carbon fuels.’
Greenfield CEO Howard Field noted the company is pleased to join MI and said, "Greenfield is committed to the production of low-carbon advanced biofuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and plans to play an important role in helping the maritime transportation industry reach its sustainability goals. We know the Methanol Institute shares our commitment, and we look forward to working with its impressive membership”.
About MI
The Methanol Institute (MI) serves as the global trade association for the methanol industry, representing the world’s leading producers, distributors, and technology companies. Founded in 1989 in Washington DC, MI now represents its members from five offices around world in Singapore, Washington DC, Beijing, Brussels and Delhi.
About Greenfield Global Inc.
Founded in 1989, Greenfield is the leading ethanol producer in Canada and owns and operates five ethanol distilleries, four specialty chemical manufacturing and packaging plants and three next-generation biofuel and renewable energy R&D centers in the United States, Canada and Ireland. To learn more, visit www.greenfield.com.
